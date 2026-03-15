FX Daily: Iran Attack Impact on Global Currencies (2026)

The recent attack on Iran has had a surprisingly limited impact on the foreign exchange (FX) market, with the dollar gaining strength and the Swiss franc outperforming. However, the situation is far from over, and the implications are complex.

A Dollar-Strong Scenario Unfolds

The FX fallout from the Iran attack has been relatively contained, but the implications are far-reaching. While we haven't seen major moves in key currency pairs yet, the situation is evolving rapidly. One popular position, long AUD/USD, did experience a brief correction, but it has since recovered.

The attack has clear dollar-positive implications, and we identify three key channels at play. Firstly, the US's energy independence and Europe and Asia's dependence on fossil fuels. With no clear end to the conflict in sight, the prolonged higher oil and natural gas prices will take a toll on the external accounts of fuel-importing currencies. Investors recall the energy price spikes of March 2022, which lasted for months, severely impacting the terms of trade for currencies like the euro and yen, leading to a period of dollar strength.

Secondly, the attack's impact on Federal Reserve policy cannot be ignored. Fed Fund futures contracts sold off in Asia, suggesting the Fed might reconsider rate cuts this year. This oil shock coincides with the Fed's growing impatience with inflation, and the central bank's stance could influence the FX market's expectations. A flattening US curve, influenced by higher energy prices, is dollar-positive.

The third channel relates to potential reversals in portfolio flows into emerging markets. The positive cycle of inflows, stronger EM currencies, local monetary easing, and market rallies could be disrupted if energy prices remain elevated. A reversal of these flows would further support the dollar.

A Complex Web of Impacts

The higher energy prices will likely prompt investors to reassess their views on European industry's renaissance. While the global economy is in a better position than in 2022, the energy shock will challenge the recovery narrative. EUR/USD is already facing pressure, and without early de-escalation, it could drop to the 1.1575/1650 region, with risks extending to 1.1575/1600.

The safe haven status of the dollar is being questioned, but given the nature of this shock, the dollar is likely to benefit the most. Investors should watch for remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, which could provide temporary support for the euro.

In the CEE region, Hungary and Turkey are most exposed to the increased US-Iran conflict. The region's energy import-dependency and price-taking factors make it vulnerable to energy price fluctuations. Turkey and Hungary are particularly sensitive to oil price increases, with Hungary's CPI potentially rising by 0.45ppt for every 10% oil price hike. Central banks in the region may reconsider imminent rate cuts and adopt a wait-and-see approach.

The CIS region's FX reactions to the Middle East tensions will remain uneven. While fuel exporters like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan could see potential support for their external balances, the near-term FX impact is uncertain due to domestic constraints and regional risks. Kazakhstan's tenge has a weak short-term pass-through from oil, and the country's exposure to global risk-off episodes could impact its currency.

Uzbekistan's soum, aligned with gold prices, is more defensive during risk-off periods, but its managed crawl and twin deficits limit the positive impulse. Azerbaijan's manat, pegged to the dollar, is less vulnerable to de-pegging risks, but its proximity to Iran is a concern if the conflict escalates further.

In conclusion, the FX market is navigating a complex web of impacts from the Iran attack. The dollar's strength is a key theme, but the situation is fluid, and investors must stay vigilant as the story unfolds.