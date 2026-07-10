Future-Proofing Heart Care: Reimagining Cardiac Rehabilitation in Australia (2026)

Heart disease is a ticking time bomb in Australia, and our current approach to cardiac care is simply not enough to defuse it. While we've made incredible strides in reducing heart disease deaths over the past 60 years, a new crisis is emerging: a growing army of Australians living with heart disease, facing a future riddled with recurring events and hospitalizations. This isn't just a health issue; it's a societal and economic burden, costing us over $14 billion annually and climbing. But here's where it gets controversial: our traditional cardiac rehabilitation programs, though proven effective, are failing to reach the people who need them most. Less than half of eligible patients are even referred, leaving hundreds of thousands without this crucial lifeline. And this is the part most people miss: the very term 'cardiac rehabilitation' itself can be limiting, implying a short-term fix rather than a lifelong commitment to cardiovascular health. We need a revolution, not just an evolution, in how we approach heart care. Take Ross, a train driver from the Gold Coast, whose story is both inspiring and eye-opening. After his heart procedure, he received minimal follow-up, forcing him to seek support on his own. His journey highlights the gaps in our system and the power of peer support. Ross now facilitates groups for others living with heart disease, proving that recovery is about more than just physical healing; it's about rebuilding purpose and connection. At SOLVE-CHD, we're not just talking about change, we're driving it. Our multidisciplinary team is reimagining cardiac rehabilitation, making it personalized, digital, and accessible to all. Projects like Heart2Heart, a digital peer support platform, are harnessing technology to connect patients and provide ongoing care beyond hospital walls. But we can't do it alone. Is Australia ready to lead the way in future-proofing heart care? Are we willing to invest in innovative solutions and challenge the status quo? We believe the answer is a resounding yes. It's time to listen to the voices of those with lived experience, to empower clinicians and policymakers, and to ensure every Australian has the chance to recover fully and live a vibrant life after a heart event. The future of heart health depends on it.
Future-Proofing Heart Care: Reimagining Cardiac Rehabilitation in Australia (2026)
References
- https://insightplus.mja.com.au/2026/6/future-proofing-heart-care-in-australia-time-to-reimagine-cardiac-rehabilitation/
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