FUTA Suspends MBBS Admission for 2026/2027 Session: What You Need to Know (2026)

In a significant development, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has declared that it will not be accepting new applicants into its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program for the academic year 2026/2027. This decision impacts all potential candidates, including those applying through Direct Entry.

This announcement was made via an official statement from the university's Registrar, C. O. Adeleye, on Tuesday. In this communication, the university urged students who had listed FUTA as their preferred choice for the MBBS program during the current registration process of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, to promptly explore admission options at other institutions.

The statement emphasized, "The Federal University of Technology, Akure will not be admitting students, including Direct Entry candidates, into its MBBS programme for the 2026/2027 academic session. Candidates who have picked the programme in FUTA in the ongoing UTME registration should seek alternative institutions for the MBBS programme for the 2026/2027 academic session immediately."

As of the time this report was created, no specific reasons have been provided for the suspension of admissions into this program, leaving many prospective students and their families seeking clarity on this unexpected announcement.

This situation raises questions about the future of medical education at FUTA and how it may affect the overall landscape of medical training in Nigeria. Could this be a temporary measure or a sign of deeper issues within the institution? We invite you to share your thoughts and perspectives in the comments below.

