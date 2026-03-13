Fusion Breakthrough: China's 150 Million-Degree 'Artificial Sun' Pushes Toward Star Power (2026)

China has achieved a groundbreaking feat in the realm of physics, shattering a decades-old barrier that many believed to be insurmountable. The country's artificial sun, a cutting-edge technology, has reached temperatures of 150 million degrees, bringing us closer to harnessing the energy of the stars than ever before. But here's where it gets controversial... This achievement not only pushes the boundaries of science but also challenges our understanding of fusion energy and its potential impact on our future. Let's delve into the details and explore the implications of this remarkable breakthrough.