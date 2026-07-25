Funflation: Why We Need to Prioritize Enjoyment in a Modern World (2026)

In a world where the cost of living is rising and the joy of simple pleasures seems to be fading, it's time to talk about funflation. This term, coined by Gary Martin, is not just a catchy phrase but a serious concern that affects our daily lives. Funflation refers to the creeping cost of leisure activities, making it harder for people to enjoy their free time without breaking the bank. But what does this mean for our society, and how can we combat this growing issue? Personally, I think funflation is a symptom of a much larger economic problem. It's not just about the price of a movie ticket or a night out; it's about the cost of living and the impact it has on our mental health and overall well-being. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way it intersects with other economic trends. For instance, the rise of the gig economy has led to a decrease in job security, which in turn has made people more cautious about spending money on leisure activities. In my opinion, this is a perfect storm of factors that are contributing to funflation. From my perspective, the solution lies in addressing the root causes of economic insecurity. We need to create a more stable and secure job market, and we need to ensure that people have access to affordable leisure activities. One thing that immediately stands out is the role of government in this issue. Governments have the power to regulate prices and provide subsidies for essential services, but they also need to consider the impact of their policies on people's ability to enjoy their free time. What many people don't realize is that funflation is not just a problem for the wealthy. It's a problem for everyone, and it's one that requires a collective effort to solve. If you take a step back and think about it, you'll realize that the cost of leisure activities is not just a personal issue; it's a societal one. This raises a deeper question: how can we create a society where everyone has access to the things that bring them joy, regardless of their economic status? A detail that I find especially interesting is the way funflation affects different generations. For instance, young people are more likely to be affected by the cost of housing and student loans, while older people are more likely to be affected by the cost of healthcare and retirement. What this really suggests is that funflation is not a one-size-fits-all issue. It's a complex problem that requires a nuanced approach. In conclusion, funflation is a serious issue that affects our daily lives and our mental health. It's a symptom of a larger economic problem, and it requires a collective effort to solve. By addressing the root causes of economic insecurity and creating a more stable and secure job market, we can work towards a society where everyone has access to the things that bring them joy. Personally, I believe that this is a call to action for all of us to think about the impact of our economic decisions on our society as a whole.
Funflation: Why We Need to Prioritize Enjoyment in a Modern World (2026)
References
- https://thewest.com.au/opinion/gary-martin-we-need-to-talk-about-funflation-to-save-sense-of-enjoyment-c-22566017
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