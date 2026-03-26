Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Can Liverpool Continue Their Winning Streak? | Premier League 2026 (2026)

Fulham vs. Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike's Injury and the Race for the Premier League Title

The highly anticipated match between Fulham and Liverpool is set to take place at Craven Cottage, with all the action streaming live on ESPN. As the defending champions, Liverpool has been on a rollercoaster ride this season, with a recent goalless draw against Leeds United serving as a stark reminder that they are not yet at their peak. Despite this, they remain unbeaten in their last five league matches, showcasing their resilience and determination to climb back up the Premier League table.

Fulham, under the leadership of Marco Silva, has been a force to be reckoned with. Last season, they managed to secure four points against the eventual champions, winning the fixture at Craven Cottage 3-2 in April. Their recent form has been equally impressive, with 10 points from their last four games, proving that they are a formidable opponent.

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One notable absence from the Liverpool squad is Hugo Ekitike, who is unfortunately sidelined due to an injury. This adds an extra layer of challenge for the team, as they will need to adapt and find new strategies to overcome the absence of their talented striker. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for a spot in the top of the table.

Don't miss out on the live updates from this fascinating match! Tune in to ESPN to witness the drama unfold as these two teams battle it out for Premier League supremacy.