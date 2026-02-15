Fulham's €25m Bid for Ricardo Pepi: Will PSV Sell? Injury Update & Transfer Saga Explained! (2026)

Fulham’s ambitious move to secure PSV Eindhoven’s star striker, Ricardo Pepi, has hit a major roadblock, leaving manager Marco Silva in a state of transfer limbo. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Fulham’s initial bid of €30-35m was rejected, PSV’s general manager, Marcel Brands, has now publicly confirmed a lower offer of €25m—a figure that has left many scratching their heads. Could Fulham’s persistence pay off, or are they simply out of their depth in this high-stakes negotiation? Let’s dive in.

As fans eagerly follow the saga, it’s clear Fulham are determined to bolster their squad with Pepi’s talent. On New Year’s Eve, Eindhovens Dagblad reported that Marco Silva’s side was gearing up for another attempt after their first bid was turned down. Fast forward to last week, and PSV’s technical director, Earnest Stewart, openly admitted rejecting Fulham’s offer, though he kept the exact amount under wraps. The plot thickened when journalist Mounir Boualin revealed PSV’s asking price: a staggering €45m. And this is the part most people miss: Brands’ recent comments suggest PSV’s stance is less about the money and more about their championship aspirations.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Brands clarified Fulham’s offer was indeed €25m, not €30m as speculated. His response was blunt: ‘We don’t want to sell anyone in the winter. There’s no financial need, and our focus is on winning the title.’ This raises a thought-provoking question: Are Fulham’s efforts futile, or could a summer move be their best bet? Brands hinted at an exception for an ‘exorbitant’ offer, but even then, finding a replacement for Pepi would be a hurdle.

Adding to Fulham’s woes, Pepi suffered an injury during PSV’s 5-1 victory over Excelsior Rotterdam, sidelining him for seven weeks post-surgery. This setback likely pushes any potential transfer to the summer, further complicating Silva’s plans. Here’s the real kicker: With PSV’s firm stance and Pepi’s injury, Fulham might need to rethink their strategy entirely. Is €45m too steep, or is Pepi worth breaking the bank for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.