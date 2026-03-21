Fulbright Scholar Tackles Eating Disorders: Copeland Winten's Mission to Improve ARFID Care (2026)

Imagine a world where eating disorders are treated with the same urgency and innovation as any other life-threatening condition. But here’s the stark reality: dietitians, a critical piece of the puzzle, have often been sidelined in mental health care. That’s where Copeland Winten steps in. A Queensland-based clinical dietitian and psychology researcher at QUT, Winten has just been awarded the prestigious 2026 Fulbright Scholarship for her groundbreaking work in redefining eating disorder treatment. Her mission? To bridge the gap between nutrition and psychology, creating a multidisciplinary approach that could transform lives.

Winten’s journey began in the clinic, where she noticed a glaring oversight: dietitians were rarely integrated into mental health teams, despite their potential to make a profound impact. “Combining nutrition treatment with counseling skills allows me to build trust with patients,” she explains. “This isn’t just about food—it’s about changing lives.” Her philosophy centers on relationship-driven care, blending evidence-based nutrition therapy with psychological insights. This passion led her to pursue a PhD at QUT’s School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, where she’s tackling one of the most overlooked eating disorders: Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID).

And this is the part most people miss: ARFID research and treatment guidelines in Australia are severely lacking. Winten’s PhD aims to fill this void by building a robust evidence base. “I saw the gap and knew I had to act,” she says. Her research focuses on merging dietetics and psychological care, a strategy she believes is non-negotiable for effective treatment. “My goal is to create practical, scalable solutions that can make a real difference,” she adds. As a clinical dietitian and research psychologist, Winten brings a unique perspective to the table, advocating for a transdisciplinary approach that’s still rare in the field.

The Fulbright Scholarship will take Winten to the United States, where she’ll collaborate with pioneers at the Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program (EDCRP) at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. But here’s where it gets controversial: Winten argues that Australia urgently needs the expertise these institutions offer, particularly in CBT-AR (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for ARFID), a treatment model developed by the EDCRP team. “Their work is unparalleled, and I’m determined to bring that knowledge back home,” she says. Her Fulbright project will focus on developing a protocol to help patients transition from tube feeding to oral nutrition, a critical step in ARFID treatment.

What’s truly exciting is the scalability of her work. Winten’s research isn’t just for Queensland—it has global implications. Beyond her specific project, she’s eager to immerse herself in Harvard’s vast research ecosystem. “The opportunities here are endless,” she says. “There are avenues of research and clinical care I’ve never even considered, and I’m thrilled to explore them.”

For Winten, the Fulbright is more than a professional achievement—it’s a personal adventure, complete with dreams of a white Christmas in Boston. Her advice to fellow researchers? “Just apply. Even if it doesn’t work out, you’ll gain clarity on your goals and grow as a researcher.”

But here’s the question that lingers: Are we doing enough to integrate dietitians into mental health care? Winten’s work challenges us to rethink traditional approaches. What do you think? Is a multidisciplinary model the future of eating disorder treatment? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation that could shape the future of care.