FTSE 100 Live: Trillion-dollar tech sell-off rocks global markets (2026)

Wake up to a financial earthquake! A staggering trillion-dollar tech sell-off has sent shockwaves through global markets, leaving investors reeling. But here's where it gets controversial: is this the beginning of a tech bubble burst, or just a temporary blip in an otherwise booming sector? As the dust settles, all eyes turn to London's financial heart—the Square Mile—where the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is gearing up for its first meeting of the year. The big question on everyone's mind: will they cut interest rates, or hold steady?

And this is the part most people miss: while the tech sell-off dominates headlines, the Bank's decision could have far-reaching implications for inflation, energy pricing, and even global trade. Markets are betting on a hold, but investors whisper that a 25 basis point cut might come as early as April, coinciding with expected drops in energy prices. Alongside this, the Bank will release its first monetary policy report of the year, packed with insights on how Budget policies and President Trump’s tariffs are shaping the economic landscape.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey is set to offer his latest take on inflation, a move that could either reassure or rattle markets. Will he lean dovish, signaling more rate cuts, or stick to the slow-and-steady approach? Here’s the kicker: if inflation doesn’t cool as expected, could we see a surprise hawkish turn? Stay tuned as we bring you the day’s top financial stories, from Starling’s IPO drama to the debate over student loan forgiveness. But first, let’s dive deeper into what this tech sell-off really means for your portfolio—and whether it’s time to buy the dip or run for the hills.

Controversy alert: Is the AI innovation driving this sell-off a game-changer, or just another overhyped tech trend? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you!