FTSE 100 Live: London stocks called lower after US Fed meeting surprise (2026)

The world of finance and global politics is abuzz with two major developments that have the potential to reshape markets and geopolitical dynamics. In this article, I'll delve into these events and offer my insights and analysis on their implications.

A New Chapter in US-Iran Relations

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran to end hostilities is a significant diplomatic breakthrough. This interim deal, which aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate a broader agreement on nuclear issues and sanctions relief, has already had an impact on oil prices, with Brent crude dropping.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. The deal was initially expected on Friday, but its early signing suggests a sense of urgency and a desire for rapid progress. This could indicate a shift in the dynamics of the negotiations, with both parties potentially feeling the pressure to reach an agreement.

The Fed's Hawkish Turn

On the economic front, the debut of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed chair has left a lasting impression. His emphasis on the Fed's "price stability" mandate and his inflation-fighting rhetoric have sent a clear message to investors. The market now fully expects a rate hike by October, with a significant repricing of chances for an earlier hike in September.

Personally, I think Warsh's approach is a bold move. By signaling a more hawkish stance and scaling back on forward guidance, he is sending a strong signal to markets that the Fed is serious about tackling inflation. This could have a profound impact on risk assets and the overall market sentiment.

Market Reactions and Broader Implications

The overnight reversal of the US stock sell-off following the Iran deal news is an interesting development. It shows the market's ability to quickly adapt to new information and suggests that investors are optimistic about the potential for a more stable geopolitical landscape.

However, the Fed's policy announcement and the inversion of the US 2- and 10-year yield spread are cause for concern. The thought of a hawkish Fed and higher interest rates is a weight on risk appetite, and this could have a chilling effect on global markets.

A Complex Web of Connections

As we navigate these developments, it's important to consider the broader implications. The Iran deal, if successfully implemented, could lead to a more stable oil market and potentially reduce geopolitical tensions in the region. This, in turn, could have a positive impact on global trade and economic growth.

On the other hand, the Fed's actions and the potential for a recessionary environment could dampen investor sentiment and lead to a more cautious approach to risk.

Conclusion

In my opinion, these events highlight the intricate dance between politics and economics. The Iran deal offers a glimmer of hope for a more stable world, while the Fed's actions remind us of the delicate balance needed to maintain economic stability. As investors and analysts, we must remain vigilant and adaptable, ready to navigate the complexities of these interconnected systems.