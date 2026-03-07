FSU vs. James Madison Baseball Highlights: Seminoles Dominate in 16-5 Run-Rule Win (2026)

FSU Baseball's Dominance Over James Madison: A Run-Rule Victory

FSU Baseball's Dominance Over James Madison: A Run-Rule Victory

Even after his Florida State baseball team trounced James Madison on Saturday, 16-5, in a game that was called in the seventh inning due to the run rule, Link Jarrett said he’s still not sure how he wants to lay out his offensive lineup this season. The order he chose on Saturday couldn’t have worked much better — at least when it came to the top four batters.

See Also
Buck Martinez Retires: A Legend's Journey with the Toronto Blue JaysBraves' TV Broadcast Partner: Where to Watch Atlanta Braves in 2026?Mets Sign MJ Melendez: 1-Year Deal, Stats, & What It Means for NYSan Diego Padres: Inside the Potential Sale and Who's Interested

Leadoff batter Brayden Dowd, designated hitter Noah Sheffield, first baseman Myles Bailey, and cleanup hitter Cal Fisher combined to deliver 12 hits in 14 at-bats on Saturday, and they also drove in a combined 11 runs. Dowd, an outfielder who transferred in from Southern Cal this offseason, went 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run, and two walks. Fisher went 4-for-5 with a double and 5 RBIs, Sheffield went 3-for-3 with a double and 1 RBI, and Bailey went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Dowd led the Seminoles with five runs scored, and Sheffield added four more. With expected starting pitcher Trey Beard sidelined by illness, Florida State gave the start to Bryson Moore, who was originally expected to pitch on Sunday. Moore, a transfer from Virginia, got out of the first inning unscathed, but he gave up three runs in the second and was pulled after recording just five outs.

See Also
Yakuza Baseball Ban: Why Japan's Mobsters Can't Watch Live Games

FSU’s bullpen fared better. Cade O’Leary gave up two runs on two hits over the next 2 1/3 innings, and Cooper Whited and Cole Stokes pitched three scoreless frames to end the game. O’Leary was credited with the victory, as the Seminoles improved to 2-0 before a crowd of 6,577. Florida State and James Madison are scheduled to conclude their season-opening series Sunday at 1 p.m., but there is a 90-percent chance of rain, so getting it in could prove difficult. If Beard does not feel well enough to pitch, Jarrett said he wasn’t sure yet who he would turn to on the mound.

Controversy & Comment Hooks:

While FSU's lineup was impressive, the team's decision to start Bryson Moore, who was originally expected to pitch on Sunday, could spark debate. Was it a strategic move or a result of unforeseen circumstances? Share your thoughts in the comments! And this is the part most people miss: the run rule, which ended the game in the seventh inning, could have been avoided if FSU had managed to score fewer runs. But here's where it gets controversial... should FSU have pushed harder to extend the game? Discuss!

FSU vs. James Madison Baseball Highlights: Seminoles Dominate in 16-5 Run-Rule Win (2026)

References

Top Articles
Fast & Furious 25th Anniversary Celebration at Melbourne Motor Show 2026 - Immersive Fan Experience!
The Surprising Sea Level Story: Greenland's Unique Fate
Jordan Wicks: Cubs' Frustrated Left-Hander's Comeback Story | Spring Training 2026
Latest Posts
Bitcoin's SPAM Problem: BIP-110 Fix Worse Than the Disease?
Unveiling Watson: A Fresh Take on Sherlock Holmes
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5722

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.