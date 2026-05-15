From YouTube to the Giro d’Italia: How the Unibet Rose Rockets prepared for their debut Grand Tour (2026)

The rise of the Unibet Rose Rockets is a fascinating tale of innovation, storytelling, and the power of community in the world of professional cycling. This team, born from the creative minds of Bas Tietema, Josse Wester, and Devin van der Wiel, has defied expectations and carved its own path to the prestigious Giro d'Italia.

What makes this story particularly captivating is the team's unique approach to cycling and content creation. From their early days of posting cycling-themed skits on YouTube to their ambitious goal of building a WorldTour team, the Rockets have embraced a narrative-driven strategy.

The Founders' Vision

Bas Tietema, a former talented footballer turned cyclist, had a vision that went beyond the traditional confines of professional sports. He recognized the potential of social media and storytelling to engage and connect with an audience. Remembering Taylor Phinney's early attempts to connect with fans on Strava, Tietema believed that an entrepreneurial lifestyle suited him better than the rigid structure of professional athletics.

The trio's initial challenges, like delivering pizzas to riders and managing to drive a team bus, not only entertained their growing audience but also laid the foundation for a dedicated community. As their audience expanded internationally, fueled by viral videos and unique collaborations, the Rockets gained traction and credibility.

A Rapid Ascent

The Rockets' progress through the cycling ranks was nothing short of remarkable. They swiftly moved from amateur status to UCI Continental and then to UCI ProTeam, showcasing their ability to attract talent and leverage their online presence for sponsorships. This rapid ascent challenged the traditionalist mindset prevalent in cycling, where some dismissed them as mere YouTubers.

However, their success on the race track and the invitations to prestigious events like Paris-Roubaix proved their worth. The team's transparency and storytelling approach, while adding pressure, also fostered a unique connection with their fans, who witnessed the highs and lows of their journey.

The Grand Tour Challenge

As the Rockets set their sights on participating in a Grand Tour, they faced a different kind of challenge. Competing against teams funded by international conglomerates and nations, they had to navigate the delicate balance between storytelling and proving their mettle in a conservative market.

The invitation to ride in the Giro d'Italia, their first Grand Tour, was a testament to their hard work and dedication. Tietema's pipedream had paid off, and the team was now ready to showcase themselves to the world.

Behind the Scenes

The preparation for the Giro d'Italia was a logistical and strategic masterpiece. Julia Soek, the team's head sports director, oversaw the expansion of their fleet, from a single camper to a massive bus with all the necessary amenities. The challenge of planning for a 21-day race with frequent transfers required flexibility and creativity.

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Roger Hammond, a former cobbles specialist turned director sportif, brought a fresh perspective to the team. He appreciated the opportunity to challenge norms and execute strategies with a motivated and open-minded group. The team's approach to race planning, with four directors splitting the workload, allowed for a deeper dive into each stage, ensuring no detail was overlooked.

The Sprinters and Their Stories

Dylan Groenewegen, a proven race winner with a volatile past, joined the Rockets, believing in their project and leaders. His success, including the team's first win at WorldTour level, solidified their reputation. Marcel Kittel, a retired sprinter with a unique perspective on the pressures of professional cycling, returned to the sport to work with Groenewegen, setting the standard for the group.

The team's ability to attract such talent speaks to their unique culture and approach. Even with last-minute challenges, like the withdrawal of a key leadout man, the Rockets adapted and found solutions, showcasing their resilience.

A Disappointing Start

The first stage of the Giro d'Italia didn't go as planned for the Rockets. A chaotic sprint finish resulted in a mass crash, with Groenewegen landing heavily on his shoulder. Despite the setback, the team's spirit remained intact, and their story continued.

Kittel's words about the team's ability to accept failure as part of the process resonate. The Rockets' narrative-driven approach allows them to navigate both success and setbacks with grace and a clear perspective.

A New Perspective on Professional Sports

The Unibet Rose Rockets have proven that storytelling and community engagement can be powerful tools in professional sports. Their journey challenges the traditional model, offering a fresh and engaging perspective. As they continue to compete at the highest level, their impact on the sport and its fans will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

In a world where sports and media often feel disconnected, the Rockets have found a way to bridge that gap, creating a unique and captivating experience for their audience.