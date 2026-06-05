From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Title & Everything You Need to Know | MGM+ Horror Series (2026)

The horror genre is experiencing a resurgence, with Apple TV's 'Widow's Bay' and Shudder's 'Tales From the Crypt' leading the charge. But one series that has been quietly building a cult following is MGM+'s 'From'. Despite critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, the show has been somewhat under the radar. However, with the upcoming season finale and the announcement of a fifth and final season, 'From' is set to make a splash. So, when can we expect the next episode? Let's dive into the details and explore the intriguing world of 'From'.

The Return of 'From'

'From' is set to return with new episodes on Sunday nights on MGM+. The show, led by Harold Perrineau, has been a hidden gem for horror enthusiasts. While the fourth season didn't air a new episode last week, the wait is almost over. The sixth episode, titled 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter', is set to premiere on Sunday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET. This episode promises to delve into the complex dynamics between Boyd and Jade, as they grapple with the knowledge stored in Jade's head. But what does this mean for the show's narrative? And how does it fit into the larger arc of the series?

A Cult Classic in the Making

'From' has been building a dedicated fan base, and it's easy to see why. The show's blend of suspense, mystery, and dark humor has captivated audiences. But what makes 'From' particularly fascinating is its ability to balance horror with a sense of humor. The iconic Cryptkeeper-like character adds a layer of whimsy to the show, making it a unique addition to the horror genre. In my opinion, 'From' is a testament to the power of storytelling, and its cult following is a testament to its enduring appeal.

The Final Season

The announcement of a fifth and final season is a significant development for 'From'. The show's creators, John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, and Jack Bender, have expressed their excitement about bringing the story to a conclusion. This final season will provide answers to the questions that have been building up over the years. But what does this mean for the characters and the world they inhabit? Will the final season live up to the expectations of fans? These are the questions that 'From' will answer in the coming months.

Where to Watch

For those eager to catch up on 'From', MGM+ is the place to be. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial, making it easy to dive into the world of 'From'. The show is also available on Philo's Essential plan and Fubo TV's Deluxe package, providing multiple options for viewers. Additionally, MGM+ is an add-on for YouTube TV subscribers and DIRECTV customers, further expanding its reach.

The Final Word

'From' is a hidden gem in the horror genre, and its return with new episodes is a welcome development. The show's blend of suspense, humor, and mystery has captivated audiences, and the final season promises to provide a satisfying conclusion. As we wait for the next episode, let's reflect on the impact of 'From' and the power of storytelling. In my opinion, 'From' is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts, and its cult following is a testament to its enduring appeal.