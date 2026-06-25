From Season 4 Episode 2: Release Time & How to Watch on MGM+! (2026)

The eerie world of "From" continues to captivate audiences, and if you're like me, you're eagerly awaiting the next installment. The second episode of Season 4, titled "Fray," is set to drop on MGM+ this evening, April 26th, at 9:00 p.m. ET. What makes this show so compelling, in my opinion, is its masterful blend of sci-fi mystery and genuine horror, leaving viewers constantly on the edge of their seats. The fact that we're getting a fifth and final season, as announced, is a testament to its strong fan base, often referred to as the "FROMily," who have clearly been invested in unraveling the town's dark secrets.

One thing that immediately stands out is the commitment from MGM+ to delivering this story. They've emphasized their desire to provide "world-class talent, cinematic production values, and classic storytelling," and frankly, "From" seems to embody that. The announcement of a fifth and final season, while bittersweet, is a relief for many. In my experience, shows that get a definitive ending often feel more satisfying than those that just fade away. It suggests a clear vision for the narrative's arc, which is crucial for a show built on such a deep, unfolding mystery.

The premise of "Fray" itself sounds particularly intriguing, hinting at a "gruesome discovery" that will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the already beleaguled town. Jade and Tabitha, central figures in this unfolding enigma, will be grappling with the weight of their revelation. Personally, I think this is where the show truly shines – in its ability to connect the personal struggles of its characters with the larger, existential threat they face. It’s not just about surviving the night; it’s about understanding why they are trapped, and what the true cost of that knowledge might be.

For those looking to dive in, "From" airs exclusively on MGM+. You can subscribe directly for as low as $7.99 per month, with a yearly option bringing that down even further. And for the cautious viewer, there’s a seven-day free trial available, which is a smart way to test the waters. What many people don't realize is the flexibility in how you can access MGM+; it's not just a standalone service. You can bundle it with other streaming platforms like Philo or Fubo TV, or even add it as an Amazon Prime Video channel. This accessibility is a huge plus in today's crowded streaming landscape. It’s also available through YouTube TV, DIRECTV, and Sling TV, offering a variety of price points and packages to suit different budgets.

Season 4 is set to deliver 10 episodes, with the grand finale slated for June 21st. This gives us a solid chunk of time to immerse ourselves in the mysteries. It's important to note that "From" isn't currently available on more mainstream platforms like Netflix or Hulu, so if you want to follow the story live, MGM+ is your only gateway. This exclusivity, while perhaps a barrier for some, also reinforces the unique identity of the show and its platform.

From my perspective, the success of "From" lies in its ability to sustain a high level of suspense and intrigue over multiple seasons. The creators have managed to keep the core mystery alive while developing the characters and their relationships. It’s a delicate balance, and one that many shows struggle to maintain. The promise of a "final chapter that is as unforgettable as the mystery itself," as stated by MGM+ Global Head Michael Wright, is a powerful one. It suggests that the creators have a clear endgame in sight, and I, for one, can't wait to see how they bring this captivating, and at times terrifying, story to a close. What deeper questions do you think the "gruesome discovery" in "Fray" will raise for the residents of this enigmatic town?