From Psychosis to Mental Health Nurse: Ayla's Inspiring Journey (2026)

Imagine being just 15 years old, convinced that someone is drilling through your walls at night, intent on ending your life. This was the terrifying reality for Ayla Jones, a young woman from Port Talbot, whose early mental health struggles spiraled into full-blown psychosis. Today, Ayla is a mental health nurse, determined to help others navigate the same darkness she once faced. Her journey is a testament to resilience, transformation, and the power of turning personal pain into purpose.

Ayla's story begins in Sandfields, Port Talport, where she grew up as a happy, academically gifted only child with a close bond to her parents. 'I had friends, I did well in school,' she recalls. But her world shifted dramatically when her brother, Alfie, was stillborn during her last year of primary school. Ayla, just a child herself, blamed herself for the tragedy. 'I struggled with change, and I think that's what made me feel responsible,' she explains. Two years later, a second brother was born, but the trauma of Alfie's loss lingered, coinciding with a decline in her mental health as she transitioned to secondary school.

Warning: This story includes details of mental health issues and eating disorders. Ayla began self-harming through purging, a coping mechanism for her deepening insecurities and trauma. 'I hated the way I looked, and controlling my food felt like the only thing I could manage,' she admits. Her parents eventually discovered her struggles, leading to a diagnosis of bulimia, anxiety, and depression. Despite counseling and medication, her mental health continued to deteriorate, culminating in psychosis at 15. Paranoia and delusions took hold; she believed someone she knew was plotting to kill her, even accusing her parents and doctors of being part of the conspiracy.

Ayla’s condition led to hospitalization and a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type. The road to recovery was grueling, marked by trial-and-error medications with debilitating side effects. 'I felt like I was just existing, not living,' she recalls. Yet, it was during this period that she found her calling. Weekly visits from a community nurse as part of her treatment sparked a desire to help others. 'That support changed everything for me,' she says. At 18, she began to stabilize, thanks to mood stabilizers, and enrolled in Afan College to reclaim her education. College became her turning point: she made friends, gained independence, and rediscovered hope.

Inspired by Jonny Benjamin, a mental health advocate with a similar diagnosis, Ayla pursued a career in mental health nursing. She completed a BTEC in health and social care, an Access to Higher Education diploma, and eventually earned her degree from Swansea University. Ayla criticizes the education system for failing those who don't fit the 'mainstream' mold. 'Schools aren't built for everyone, and that's just wrong,' she argues. Now a qualified nurse, she advocates for inclusive mental health support in schools and uses her experiences to connect with young people facing similar struggles.

Ayla's journey is a powerful reminder that even the darkest chapters can lead to extraordinary light.