From Priest to Rock Star: The Journey of Father Oche Matutina (2026)

Imagine a Catholic priest strumming an electric guitar and rocking out with guitar solos in the Australian outback during Sunday Mass. This might not be the typical image many people conjure up when they think of a rock star's journey, but for Father Oche Matutina from Indonesia, this is the perfect blend of his two passions: faith and music.

In 2020, Father Matutina made the journey to Australia just before the pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill. At first, he served in Melbourne, but in 2022, he was reassigned to Bourke, a small town located in north-western New South Wales.

"Moving away from the city was challenging for me, especially after hearing some stories about Bourke," Father Matutina reflected. "However, once I arrived, my perspective completely shifted. I truly love it here."

His transition wasn't easy; he learned from a mentor that finding priests willing to serve in rural areas was quite difficult, especially in a location as remote as Bourke, which is about 800 kilometers from Sydney. The Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes, one of the largest Catholic dioceses in Australia, spans over half of New South Wales, requiring its priests to travel long distances each week to reach their congregations scattered across the vast outback.

Earlier in 2023, Father Matutina expressed his desire to remain in Bourke for three more years. While his superior didn't provide a definitive answer, his smile suggested a positive response.

A Childhood Shaped by Music



Father Matutina grew up on Sumba island in Indonesia, one of seven siblings in a family where music was a central theme. Influenced by iconic bands like Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and Metallica, he spent his childhood immersed in rhythm and melody, thanks to a father who crafted guitars and ukuleles from local wood. Together with his siblings, he performed in local venues, dreaming of the main stage.

However, his life took a significant turn when he met a German priest who had a penchant for humming. "He always walked around joyfully in his habit, humming a tune," Father Matutina recalled. "This joyful demeanor sparked something within me — a calling to become a priest."

During a pivotal conversation, Father Matutina confided in this priest about his internal struggle between pursuing a career in music or dedicating himself to the priesthood. The priest encouraged him to embrace both paths, suggesting, "You can serve as a priest while also playing music. Through music, you can reach and connect with others more effectively."

At 17, he entered the seminary, initially stepping back from heavy metal music as some of his superiors deemed it inappropriate. However, classic rock, including artists like Chuck Berry, alongside country and blues, remained part of his repertoire. "Music is akin to prayer for me; it brings me immense joy," he shared. "My teacher used to say, 'When you sing, you pray twice.'"

Adjusting to Australian Culture



Upon arriving in Australia, Father Matutina quickly realized that his musical talents would prove essential, particularly since discussions about religion often fell flat. "In Indonesia, it's common for people to invite conversations about faith. Here in Australia, it feels different. Many people seem uninterested in discussing religion or the church," he noted. "Sometimes, when I bring up faith, people simply walk away."

As a result, he turned to music as a bridge to connect with the community. "Music allows me to forge connections with people," he explained. "It opens the door to conversations without the pressure of discussing church attendance or faith directly."

Drawing Crowds with Music



The introduction of electric guitar harmonies alongside traditional prayers has resonated well with the congregation. Since Fr Matutina's arrival, attendance at Sunday services has skyrocketed, growing from a mere three or five attendees to an impressive 30 to 50 individuals filling the pews.

Despite Bourke's population of approximately 2,700 residents, only about 20 percent identified as Catholic in the 2021 census, indicating that many in the community had never set foot in a church. Recognizing this, Father Matutina took his music beyond the church's walls.

His jam sessions with local guitarist and singer Stephen Wilson, who is 20, soon expanded to include bassist Kobie Lollback, 21, and drummer Dwayne (Sol) Elwood-Hudson, 51. By Easter 2025, they had formed a covers band called Yellowbelly. Traveling across north-western New South Wales and southern Queensland, they perform at pubs and community events, anywhere people gather.

Wearing his priestly collar, Father Matutina takes on the role of lead guitarist, showcasing impressive rock star antics, such as playing riffs behind his head. For his bandmates, who are all Aboriginal, the fact that he is a Catholic priest from Indonesia seems inconsequential. "He's just like us. The only difference is his job, you know," said Kobie Lollback. "He’s not imposing church values on us; he’s simply one of us."

Lollback also mentioned the curiosity surrounding their age differences, with people often asking how they manage to play the same music despite being decades apart in age. "We tell them we connect through music. It’s hard to explain, but when you’re in a band, you naturally bond with certain types of people."

Father Rock 'n' Roll



Word of Father Matutina's musical endeavors has spread throughout the expansive Wilcannia-Forbes diocese. During pastoral visits to towns hours away from Bourke, he often finds himself greeted warmly by strangers. "Now, people recognize me wherever I go," he said, illustrating the transformation in his interactions. "Before, I might have been just another face, but now it’s 'Father!!'" He even jokingly noted, "Sometimes girls drive by shouting, 'Father! Father!'"

Ultimately, Father Matutina views his role as a priest as a conduit to God, bringing joy and connection to others through music. "Faith transcends mere attendance at church or prayer; it’s about sharing happiness and connecting with people. There are many doctrines and definitions out there, but to me, faith is simply about connecting with others. I strive to showcase God's love and kindness through my actions."