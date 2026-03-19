From Office to Outdoors: How This Couple Turned Hiking into a Full-Time Career (2026)

A Geordie couple's hiking adventures have transformed their lives, but in contrasting ways. What began as a shared hobby has led one partner to a full-time career in content creation, while the other maintains it as a beloved pastime.

Scott Gillan and Steph Robinson, fueled by a mutual desire to escape the confines of office jobs, independently embarked on outdoor journeys, documenting their experiences on Instagram. Their paths crossed, and a relationship blossomed, united by their passion for nature.

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Gillan's account, Geordieramblers, showcases his love for hiking and the breathtaking landscapes he encounters. In contrast, Robinson's Geordie_hiker has evolved into a lucrative venture, allowing her to bid farewell to the corporate world and embrace content creation as a full-time profession.

But here's where it gets interesting: despite their differing approaches, the couple's online presence has flourished, attracting a massive following. Together, they've created Tyne To Summit, a community-oriented initiative that leverages their influence to organize events and raise funds for local charities.

This story raises questions about the nature of social media influence and the diverse paths it can create. Is it better to pursue content creation as a hobby or a full-time job? And what are the trade-offs between the freedom of a hobby and the financial stability of a career? These are the questions that keep the online world buzzing, and the answers are as varied as the trails these hikers explore.

Video credit: Alex Challies.