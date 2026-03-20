From HR to Vintage Coach Bag Reseller: A Profitable Side Hustle (2026)

Prepare to be inspired by Jonathan Adona's unique journey, a story that blends passion, creativity, and a dash of serendipity!

A Vintage Coach Revolution

In the bustling city of New York, Jonathan Adona, a 32-year-old HR professional, stumbled upon a hidden gem - the world of vintage Coach bags. It all started with a simple TikTok video, showcasing the art of restoring these iconic pieces. Little did he know, this would spark a fire within him, leading to an unexpected side hustle and a growing collection.

The Birth of a Hobby

Adona's first encounter with a vintage Coach bag was a small camera bag, a gift from his partner. This simple act ignited a passion, and soon he found himself immersed in the world of thrift stores and flea markets, searching for hidden gems. With each find, he learned more about the brand's history, the intricacies of its designs, and the art of restoration.

But here's where it gets controversial... Adona's collection grew rapidly, reaching a peak of nearly 60 bags! He believes that owning a bag adds to its story, giving it a unique journey. However, this raises an interesting question: Is collecting for the sake of the item's story, or is it driven by a desire for possession?

A Self-Funding Passion

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Adona's goal isn't just to amass a vast collection. He curates a wardrobe of purses, each with its own unique style and story. He firmly believes that bags should be used and loved, not just displayed. Thus, when a bag hasn't been used for a while, it's time for a new home.

This is where his side hustle comes into play. Adona sells his vintage finds to other collectors, and sometimes, he even rescues secondhand bags, restores them, and gives them a new lease of life. It's a win-win situation - he generates profits, and collectors get their hands on affordable luxury.

Vintage Coach bags are highly sought-after, with prices ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Adona has firsthand experience, having bought and sold numerous bags, often making a decent profit. He could aim for bigger earnings, but his focus is on keeping these bags accessible to fans while growing his side hustle.

A Balancing Act

Adona's side hustle has become a beneficial addition to his life, especially after an injury forced him to give up his favorite hobby, running. It provided him with a new outlet for his energy and creativity. However, it's important to note that side hustles can sometimes impact work-life balance. Adona's story serves as a reminder to find that delicate balance between passion projects and our main careers.

So, what do you think? Is Adona's approach to collecting and selling vintage Coach bags inspiring, or does it raise concerns about the nature of collecting? Share your thoughts in the comments!