From High School Star to WNBA Coach: Anh-Dao Tran-Lagado's Inspiring Journey (2026)

Imagine turning a simple book purchase into a life-altering career leap—that’s exactly what happened to Anh-Dao Tran-Lagado, whose coaching journey recently catapulted her from Dartmouth to the WNBA’s Portland Fire. But here’s where it gets controversial: could a single book truly reshape someone’s professional trajectory? For Tran-Lagado, the answer is a resounding yes. In mid-September, on a friend’s recommendation, she downloaded the Kindle version of Transforming Basketball: Changing How We Think About Basketball Performance by Alex Sarama, a globally acclaimed coach and pioneer in evidence-based teaching. Little did she know, this decision would set off a chain reaction of opportunities.

‘I’ve always been driven to grow—both as a coach and as a person,’ Tran-Lagado shared in a recent interview. A former star point guard at Holy Name High, she was entering her third year as a Dartmouth assistant coach when she dove into Sarama’s book. ‘It completely shifted my perspective on basketball,’ she recalled. ‘It challenged me to rethink everything I thought I knew.’

What followed was a digital deep dive. Tran-Lagado shared screenshots of the book’s most impactful quotes and stats on social media, tagging Sarama each time. These posts sparked online conversations between the two, but the real turning point came in early October. Thanks to her connections at Brown University—where she’d worked for two years and where Sarama had spoken at the Future of Coaching Summit—they discussed the book’s evidence-based strategies in depth.

Just two weeks later, the Portland Fire named Sarama as their new coach. ‘I had no clue that was even in the works,’ Tran-Lagado admitted. After congratulating him publicly, she was stunned when Sarama reached out, offering her a spot on his staff. ‘From there, everything just took off,’ she said.

On December 20, Tran-Lagado left Dartmouth to become the Fire’s Director of Video Systems and Learning. Currently working remotely from her parents’ home in Webster, she’ll relocate to Portland by late January. ‘This wouldn’t have happened without the support of the people I’ve met at Dartmouth and Brown,’ she reflected. ‘And my family—their love and encouragement have been everything. I’m humbled and grateful for this dream opportunity.’

And this is the part most people miss: Tran-Lagado’s journey wasn’t just about luck or talent. It was about relentless curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace unconventional paths. From her collegiate career at New Haven and Adelphi to playing professionally in Germany, teaching at Marianapolis Prep, and even serving as athletic director at Besant Hill School, she’s always prioritized growth. Her return to Massachusetts in 2021 to care for her COVID-stricken mother only deepened her resilience, leading her to Brown’s operations coordinator role—her first step into coaching.

Her mentors—Jessica Smith, John Doldoorian, Jr., and Barry Finneron—have been instrumental, and their presence at her June wedding to Jarryd Lagado underscored their impact. ‘We’ll finally be on the same coast,’ she said of her move west. ‘Jarryd’s unwavering support has been a blessing. We prayed for guidance, and this opportunity felt like a gift from God.’

At the Fire, Tran-Lagado’s role is anything but traditional. ‘We’re breaking the mold,’ she explained. ‘I’m involved in player development, collaborating with assistant coaches to integrate technology and video analysis into their learning. It’s incredibly innovative.’ This week, she even scouted a WNBA prospect at a Richmond-University of Rhode Island game, further cementing her multifaceted role.

Working alongside legends like Sylvia Fowles—a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Olympic gold medalist—Tran-Lagado is in awe. ‘Being around proven champions and good people? I couldn’t be more excited,’ she said.

As the WNBA continues its upward trajectory, Tran-Lagado sees a bright future. ‘Players like Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are revolutionizing the game,’ she noted. ‘The entertainment value has soared, and more networks are investing in women’s sports. That’s crucial for our growth.’

Here’s the bold question: Can women’s sports truly thrive if we stop comparing them to men’s leagues and celebrate their unique strengths instead? Tran-Lagado thinks so. ‘We’re different, and that’s okay,’ she said. ‘I hope more people will watch, appreciate the process, and support this movement.’

As for her future, Tran-Lagado remains grounded. ‘I’ve always focused on doing my best in the moment,’ she said. ‘This role is about implementing cutting-edge technology and fostering collaboration. My past experiences prepared me for this—adaptability, quick decision-making, and the incredible people who believed in me.’

What do you think? Can a single book truly change the course of a career? And how can we better celebrate the unique strengths of women’s sports? Share your thoughts below—let’s spark a conversation!