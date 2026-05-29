From College Side Hustle to $68M Yacht Business: The Off The Hook Yachts Story (2026)

Imagine turning a college side hustle into a $68 million publicly traded company. That’s exactly what Jason Ruegg did with his yacht-flipping business, Off The Hook Yachts (OTHY), which recently made waves by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. But here’s where it gets controversial: in an industry dominated by traditional boat dealerships, Ruegg’s entirely online, AI-driven model is shaking things up, leaving many to wonder if this is the future of boat sales—or just a passing trend.**

Ruegg’s journey began at 23, fueled by a lifelong passion for boating around the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends. He dragged his dad to countless boat shows, soaking up industry knowledge while studying accounting in college. By his senior year, he was flipping 30 to 40 boats annually—earning far more than he ever would as an accountant. ‘I did the math,’ he recalls, ‘and realized this was my calling.’

Today, OTHY buys $100 million worth of used boats yearly, operating as the ‘Carvana for boats.’ Their secret? A proprietary AI system that matches buyers and sellers in real time, backed by a team of 60 brokers working 24/7. ‘It’s like a trading forum,’ explains CEO Brian John, ‘where the AI connects the dots, suggesting boats to buyers before they even know they want them.’ And this is the part most people miss: OTHY handles everything in-house—from financing and inspections to paperwork—streamlining the process so buyers barely lift a finger.

After raising $15 million in their November IPO, the company doubled its purchasing power, turning inventory five times a year—far exceeding industry standards. But success didn’t come without setbacks. Early on, Ruegg faced a devastating blow when his bank abruptly pulled a $7 million credit line increase, demanding he liquidate inventory. ‘It was heartbreaking,’ he admits. Yet, within a month, he secured a $12 million credit line from another bank, proving resilience pays off.

Despite economic uncertainty, OTHY has thrived for 13 years, with John calling their model ‘recession-proof.’ ‘When the boating market dips,’ he explains, ‘new boat dealers struggle, but we excel with used boats.’ Ruegg notes a shift in the industry: more buyers are opting for pre-owned vessels, driving OTHY’s record-breaking December sales. ‘We’ve adjusted prices to meet the times,’ he says, ‘because we understand people are struggling.’

Expansion is on the horizon, with a ‘second headquarters’ opening in Jupiter, Florida, in February, adding to their three locations in Wilmington, NC. Yet, OTHY remains predominantly virtual, with brokers spanning from upstate New York to Tennessee. ‘Being virtual is our DNA,’ John asserts. ‘You can sell boats from anywhere.’

With 100 employees today and plans to reach 1,000 by 2027, OTHY shows no signs of slowing down. But here’s the question: Can a tech-driven, virtual model truly dominate the traditional, hands-on boating industry? Let us know what you think in the comments—is OTHY the future, or just a flashy disruptor?