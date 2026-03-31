Frog Revival: How Scientists Are Bringing Back a Species from Extinction (2026)

Scientists have successfully reintroduced the endangered green and golden bell frogs to the Australian Capital Territory, marking a significant conservation milestone. This marks the first time these frogs have been seen in the region in nearly 50 years, since the species became locally extinct due to the devastating chytrid fungal disease. The disease has already claimed 90 amphibian species in just 50 years, making this reintroduction a crucial step in preserving biodiversity.

The project, led by Associate Professor Simon Clulow from the University of Canberra, involved releasing 25 frogs at Mawson Ponds, with plans for 15 more releases at wetland sites around Canberra, totaling 375 frogs. Each frog is microchipped and named, with creative names like James Pond and Dua Leaper, adding a touch of whimsy to the serious conservation efforts.

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To ensure the frogs' survival, the team dug 60 'frog spas' and installed 180 'frog saunas'. These structures provide disease-resistant environments, with the saunas designed to maintain temperatures lethal to the chytrid fungi, which thrive in temperatures over 25°C. Interestingly, many Australian frogs, including the green and golden bell frog, prefer these warmer temperatures, making the saunas an effective strategy.

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The green and golden bell frog, growing up to 8.5cm in body length, is native to Australia's east coast but is now considered endangered in New South Wales. Despite the disease's impact, some frogs have survived in isolated pockets along the coast, often in areas with slightly higher water salinity. Building on this discovery, scientists have created satellite ponds with slightly more saline water, known as 'frog spas', to further protect the frogs.

The goal is to establish a population of 200 frogs at each of the 15 sites. With one female capable of laying up to 8,000 eggs, the project's success hinges on the initial frogs' survival and reproduction. It's a challenging yet exciting endeavor, akin to sending one's children into the world, as Dr. Jarrod Sopniewski, a postdoctoral research fellow, described it.

Frog Revival: How Scientists Are Bringing Back a Species from Extinction (2026)

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