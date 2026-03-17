Friend Still Living with Us After 4 Years: Am I Being Unfair? (2026)

Imagine offering a helping hand to a friend in need, only to find yourself trapped in a situation that’s spiraled out of control. Four years ago, my husband and I invited a friend to stay with us after selling our home and upgrading to a larger one. At the time, she was facing challenges, and we thought it would be a temporary solution—six months to a year at most. She’d either retrain for a new career or save up for her own place. But here’s where it gets complicated: she’s still with us, and the dynamics have shifted in ways I never anticipated.

We agreed she’d contribute £350 monthly toward utilities, which she’s done consistently, except for a three-month gap when she was unemployed. I even supported her financially to take a course, hoping it would help her move forward. But despite our initial plans, she hasn’t retrained, secured a new job, or saved enough to leave. And this is the part most people miss: I’m now grappling with feelings of resentment, guilt, and frustration. As a working mom, I’m already stretched thin, and having her here has added an emotional burden I didn’t foresee.

Our friendship has morphed into something resembling a parent-child relationship, and I feel like I’m constantly censoring myself around her. I dread the thought of her seeing me at my most vulnerable—arguing with my husband or mediating between our kids. But here’s where it gets controversial: Am I being taken advantage of, or am I overreacting because of my own privilege? I have a large house and a well-paying job, which makes me feel guilty for even considering asking her to leave. Yet, I can’t shake the feeling that I’m enabling her stagnation.

I’ve avoided confronting her because I know she’ll cry, and the thought of causing her pain paralyzes me. Does that make me a coward? Not necessarily, but it’s clear I’m avoiding a conversation that’s long overdue. Seeking advice, I consulted psychotherapist Chris Mills and solicitor Gary Rycroft to understand my options.

Legally, Rycroft assured me that in England and Wales, her £350 payments don’t grant her equity in the house, as they’re clearly for expenses. She also doesn’t have exclusive occupation, which might have given her indefinite rights to stay. But here’s the kicker: We never signed a formal lodger agreement, so I’m urged to seek legal advice to protect myself. Mills, on the other hand, suggested it’s time for tough love—both for her and for me. He pointed out that my guilt and desire to rescue her may have led me into this mess. While helping others is noble, it’s been nearly four years, and I’m starting to wonder if I’m being used.

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Mills emphasized the need for an honest, adult conversation, even if it risks reactivating my guilt. ‘Being compassionate is meaningless if it’s not balanced by clarity and decisiveness,’ he said. I need to set boundaries, even if it means being the ‘bad guy.’ Giving her adequate notice—not overly generous, but fair—could help ease my guilt and meet legal requirements. ‘Don’t apologize or justify your decision,’ Mills advised. ‘You don’t owe anyone an explanation for wanting your space back.’

The hardest part? Accepting that she might resent me, but realizing that’s not the end of the world. Being assertive isn’t about being unkind—it’s about reclaiming control when others can’t. So, here’s my question to you: Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? How did you handle it? And do you think I’m being unfair, or is it time to put my family’s needs first? Let’s discuss in the comments.

If you’re facing a personal dilemma and need advice, feel free to reach out. While I can’t respond individually, your story might be featured in a future column. For more insights, check out my podcast series here. Terms and conditions apply: Submitting Content.