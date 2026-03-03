Friday Night Footy: Warriors vs Dolphins & Tigers vs Panthers | Pre-Season Highlights (2026)

The Friday night lights are set to dazzle as the Warriors and Dolphins kick off their final pre-season bout, followed by a thrilling clash between the hometown heroes, Wests Tigers, and the mighty Panthers. But will the Warriors' dominance continue, or will the Dolphins flip the script?

Leichhardt Oval, a historic ground, sets the stage for this rugby league spectacle. The Warriors, eager to cement their pre-season supremacy, face the Dolphins, who aim to make a statement of their own. And what a statement it could be, with the Dolphins' young stars ready to make their mark!

In the 70th minute, the Dolphins' Tevita Naufahu, a speedy winger, narrowed the gap with a brilliant try, showcasing the potential of their uncapped talents. But the Warriors' Paea Sikuvea suffered an injury, colliding with Tom Flegler. The Warriors, however, maintained their lead, scoring again in the 61st minute through Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, who soared to secure a high kick and touch down.

But here's where it gets controversial: The Warriors, already leading, scored again in the 59th minute, but the Dolphins fought back. In the 55th minute, with a player advantage, the Warriors struck through Ali Leiataua, set up by Taine Tuaupiki. Yet, the Dolphins' Isaiya Katoa was forced off due to a heavy tackle, leaving them a man down.

The game swung back and forth, with the Dolphins scoring in the 47th minute, only for the Warriors to respond immediately. The second half saw both teams make errors, but the Warriors held on to their lead, aided by their possession and a strong completion rate.

The first half was a battle, with the Warriors taking an early lead through Jackson Ford's try, only for the Dolphins to respond with Selwyn Cobbo's flying finish. Brad Schneider's try put the Warriors back in front, but the Dolphins kept fighting.

And this is the part most people miss: The Warriors' depth was on full display, with three sons of former players taking the field. Haizyn Mellars, son of Vince Mellars, started on the wing, while Adaquix Luke and Noah Fien, sons of Issac Luke and Nathan Fien, were on the Dolphins' bench.

As for the Wests Tigers and Panthers, the Tigers made some late changes, with Kai Pearce-Paul missing out due to calf tightness and Kit Laulilii undergoing HIA protocols. The Panthers, however, remained unchanged, setting up an intriguing contest.

Stay tuned for more rugby league action, and feel free to share your predictions and opinions in the comments. Who do you think will come out on top in these pre-season battles? Is the Warriors' dominance a sign of things to come, or will the Dolphins and Panthers have their say?