Fresno Unified Retiree Health Care Options: New Medicare PPO Plan (2026)

Fresno Unified Offers Retirees More Healthcare Choices Amid Uncertainty

Fresno Unified's board, responsible for managing the district's employee health benefits, made a significant decision on Thursday to provide retirees with an additional healthcare option. This move comes at a time when retirees' access to services is uncertain due to ongoing disputes. (https://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/education-lab/article314268502.html)

The district's Joint Health Management Board (JHMB) announced that retirees will now have the choice to enroll in traditional Medicare with a preferred provider organization (PPO) plan as secondary insurance. This decision, effective January 1, 2027, will offer district retirees three distinct healthcare options.

The JHMB's choice to implement this change in 2027 is strategic. It aims to give retirees ample time to understand their healthcare options and make informed decisions. During the standard open enrollment period, from October 1 to November 30, retirees will be able to choose this new option.

This decision was prompted by a recent network dispute between Aetna, the district's for-profit PPO private insurer, and Community Health System. The dispute left over 6,000 retirees and their dependents without access to the largest local network of clinics and hospitals. As of Wednesday, negotiations between the two parties remain at a standstill, but Community Health System has agreed to restore partial services, including clinic visits and prescription refills, through February 20.

Currently, Fresno Unified retirees have access to two medical benefit options: Aetna's Medicare Advantage PPO and Kaiser Senior Advantage HMO. The latter is unaffected by the network dispute.

The JHMB, comprising representatives from all Fresno Unified employee unions and district administration, serves over 30,000 active employees, retirees, and their dependents. Leqi Zhong, a Clovis accountability/enterprise reporter for The Bee, is a graduate of UC Berkeley with a Master's degree in journalism. She joined The Bee in 2023 as an education reporter and is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin, reflecting her diverse background.