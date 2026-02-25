Free Mammograms in Tampa! Mobile Mammography Event - January 16, 2026 (2026)

Mobile Mammography: Early Detection for All

Date and Time: January 16, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Tampa Family Health Center, 4620 N 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33610

Get Screened for Free!

Are you a woman aged 40-64 without health insurance? Don't miss out on this opportunity! The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (FBCCEDP) is offering free mammograms to eligible individuals. This event is exclusively for Tampa Family Health Center patients.

See Also Opioid Use Disorder: Unlocking New Genetic Targets for Treatment

How to Participate:

Simply contact the DOH-Hillsborough FBCCEDP at 813-307-8082 to enroll. Early detection is crucial for breast and cervical cancer prevention, and this program is a valuable resource for those who need it most.

Don't Delay, Act Now!

Don't let lack of insurance be a barrier to your health. Take advantage of this free screening opportunity and take a proactive step towards your well-being. Remember, early detection can save lives!