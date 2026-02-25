Free Mammograms in Tampa! Mobile Mammography Event - January 16, 2026 (2026)

Mobile Mammography: Early Detection for All

Date and Time: January 16, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Tampa Family Health Center, 4620 N 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33610

See Also
Unraveling the Mystery: How p53 Impacts Blood Vessel GrowthGene Editing Revolution: Alexis Komor's Innovative ApproachOvarian Cancer Treatment Advances: Surgery, Drugs, and Clinical TrialsUnraveling the Mystery: How a Cat Disease Challenges Coronavirus Research

Get Screened for Free!

Are you a woman aged 40-64 without health insurance? Don't miss out on this opportunity! The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (FBCCEDP) is offering free mammograms to eligible individuals. This event is exclusively for Tampa Family Health Center patients.

See Also
Opioid Use Disorder: Unlocking New Genetic Targets for Treatment

How to Participate:

Simply contact the DOH-Hillsborough FBCCEDP at 813-307-8082 to enroll. Early detection is crucial for breast and cervical cancer prevention, and this program is a valuable resource for those who need it most.

Don't Delay, Act Now!

Don't let lack of insurance be a barrier to your health. Take advantage of this free screening opportunity and take a proactive step towards your well-being. Remember, early detection can save lives!

Free Mammograms in Tampa! Mobile Mammography Event - January 16, 2026 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Eva Schloss: Remembering the Holocaust Survivor and Stepsister of Anne Frank
Capita's Chatbot Solution: Fixing Pension Portal Issues
Liverpool's Unbeaten Streak: Is Arne Slot's Fearful Tactics to Blame?
Latest Posts
How to Get Apple Fitness+ for Free in 2024 (No Subscription Needed!)
The Future of Walgreens: A Chicago Icon's Struggle
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rubie Ullrich

Last Updated:

Views: 6433

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rubie Ullrich

Birthday: 1998-02-02

Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119

Phone: +2202978377583

Job: Administration Engineer

Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.