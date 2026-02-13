Free Fishing Days in Hudson Valley: 2026 Dates Announced! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling fishing adventure in the Hudson Valley! This year, anglers will have the opportunity to cast their lines without the usual hassle of licenses for six special days. But before we dive into the details, let's explore the usual fishing scene in Ulster County and why these free fishing days are a big deal.

Fishing in Ulster County has long been a beloved pastime, offering a simple yet rewarding experience. However, for decades, anglers in New York State have been required to purchase freshwater fishing licenses, which can feel like a tedious red tape. The rules become even more intricate around the Ashokan Reservoir, where access is managed through the city's watershed recreation program, and anglers must adhere to both county and state regulations. Environmental Conservation Officers patrol popular spots, and license checks are common during the fishing season, adding an extra layer of complexity.

The license requirement is in place for a good reason. State officials explain that it helps manage the pressure on fish populations and funds conservation efforts. While this system ensures the sustainability of the sport, it can be frustrating for longtime locals who feel it adds unnecessary bureaucracy.

Now, here's the exciting part: this year, anglers will get a break from the license requirement for six special days! Governor Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Environmental Conservation have announced the 2026 Free Fishing Days, offering a chance to fish without the usual license hassle. The dates are Feb. 14-15, June 27-28, Sept. 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). These days are part of Hochul's 'Get Offline, Get Outside' initiative, encouraging families to explore the great outdoors.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the license requirement is waived on these days, all other regulations still apply. This means anglers must still follow seasons, size limits, and catch limits, and any separate access permits for specific waters remain in force. So, while it's a great opportunity to fish without the license, it's not a free pass to break all the rules!

Now, we want to hear from you! Do you think these free fishing days are a good idea? Or do you believe the license requirement is necessary for the long-term health of the fish populations? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion on this controversial topic!