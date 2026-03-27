Freddy Douglas: From Yoga at 13 to Scotland Rugby Star | Breakdown King (2026)

Imagine being told you're playing international rugby before even playing a professional game. That's Freddy Douglas's story, and it's just the tip of the iceberg. What drives a young player to such heights? Is it pure talent, or is there something more?

Freddy Douglas, Scotland's youngest debutant in over six decades, isn't just a flash in the pan. His story reveals a potent mix of iron will and sheer grit, qualities that have turned heads and earned him a place on the international stage. Let's delve into the mindset that has defined his rapid ascent.

The story begins in November 2024. At just 19, Douglas received the call-up from Gregor Townsend to join the Scotland squad, before even playing a professional match for Edinburgh. He was, understandably, stunned. But it wasn't just luck. Douglas's training performance spoke volumes.

"I remember there was this one day everyone – I say everyone, might just have been me – was really up for it," Douglas recounts. "I was on the non-23 side. We weren’t doing full shoulder-on hits. I saw Finn [Russell] winding up a miss-pass to Matt Fagerson and I shotted Matt to the deck and he did get quite fuming at me. The next play was a lineout and he went straight at me, full boom."

But it didn't end there. Douglas also had a run-in with Pierre Schoeman. "In the scrums afterwards I went up the side a bit and I just remember feeling these two arms go up my belly. It was Schoey [hulking prop Pierre Schoeman] and he just flipped me over the top of him. I’m not sure what enraged him, I just remember being flipped on my back.”

This incident perfectly encapsulates Douglas's fearless approach: a willingness to challenge established players regardless of their status. But here's where it gets controversial... Some might see this as youthful exuberance bordering on recklessness. Others will see it as the spark of a future leader. What do you think?

However, there's another side to Douglas – a quiet dedication that often goes unnoticed. It's about the discipline behind the scenes that fuels his on-field performances.

"I did yoga when I was much younger just before bed," Douglas admits. "It was mainly for rugby in general and then as I got older it was my hamstrings and hips for jackaling. I always enjoyed doing it before bed because it relaxed me a lot. I didn’t tell anyone that because it’s a bit embarrassing when you’re, like, 13 doing yoga, but I did do it to get more mobile."

Imagine a 13-year-old Freddy Douglas, secretly practicing yoga to improve his rugby skills. It's this commitment to self-improvement that has transformed him into an exceptional breakdown specialist. He recalls the moment he truly understood the game: diving on a loose ball and realizing he loved that feeling, the chance to steal possession.

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about physical prowess; it's about knowing when to strike. As a schoolboy, he was sometimes too eager, resulting in penalties. Now, he's learned to be more selective, more effective. His Champions Cup stats speak for themselves: averaging a turnover every 16 minutes, and in 2025, he was one of the leading players in Europe for steals per match.

Douglas explains his approach: "Almost counterintuitively, when the opposition make quite a good carry and get in behind you. If you are quick enough, quicker than their supporters, you’ve actually got quite a big window to get on ball. That’s quite easy to spot. More subtly, when someone tips the ball and one of our defenders tackles the player who passed it, that’ll be one less guy cleaning the ruck. Or even more subtly, just someone getting in the way a wee bit of a supporting player, it just gives you that half-second more to get on ball...It all happens so quickly, it’s got to be an instinctive thing."

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But Douglas is keen to avoid being pigeonholed as just a jackaler. He understood that his initial smaller frame (85kg) wouldn't suffice at the highest level. He's now over 100kg and actively working on his carrying game, evidenced by his impressive try in the U20 Six Nations.

"At the start of the season, we had forms to give in and I said in mine I didn’t want to be a one-trick pony – I didn’t just want to be jackaling," Douglas emphasizes. He's dedicated to improving his tackling and becoming a more complete player. "It’s all good being able to jackal but if someone is running at me, I have to be able to put them on their arse.”

Douglas is part of a promising generation of Scottish rugby players. Liam McConnell followed him into the international setup, and other talents like Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Jack Brown, and Fin Thomson are also making waves. Players like Gregor Brown, Max Williamson, and Alex Samuel are also breaking through into the international scene.

However, Douglas acknowledges the challenges facing young Scottish players. "Opportunities are probably quite a bit rarer coming through [in Scotland] and you probably have to wait much longer than anywhere else." With only two professional teams, breaking through can be tougher than in countries with more established pathways, like England.

He adds, "If you are a young player coming through you have not been seen at a high level so it is really hard to justify being picked over someone more senior. Then it’s so much harder to get minutes. A-games are a good connector, they allow coaches to see how you perform in a proper match."

The pressure on coaches to win games often clashes with the need to develop young talent. The recent structural changes implemented by David Nucifora aim to address this, but it's too early to judge their impact.

Douglas's own experience reflects this tension. Despite his early international debut, he saw limited game time for Edinburgh afterwards, facing fierce competition from established players. He captained the Scotland U20s, rather than touring with the national squad, and faced a battle for minutes at the start of the subsequent season.

Despite the challenges, Douglas remains philosophical. "Nothing is ever guaranteed," he says. "But when I didn’t get as much game time at the start of this season it was really frustrating, but it also built in me a lot of hunger...Now I’ve gotten a few opportunities I am very grateful and want to get as many as I can and keep that hunger going.”

Beyond rugby, Douglas has other passions. He enjoys gardening, influenced by his mother's career as a landscape designer. He also games and plays poker with his Edinburgh teammates. And he dreams of opening a café or pub after his rugby career. "My dream would be to open up a wee café somewhere and just run that. Or a pub. Something like that...So we might have a partnership and open up our place when we’re done. I don’t know what we’d call it, it’d have to be something to do with rugby.”

Despite the fierce competition for places in the Scotland squad, Douglas earned his spot in the Six Nations squad. He acknowledges the challenge ahead. "The dream is starting for Scotland but that’s quite a big mountain to climb, especially with the competition in the back row...It is hard because it is out of your control, but it builds a bit of hunger. You want to keep going and going and hope the opportunity comes.”

Freddy Douglas embodies a rare combination of talent, dedication, and resilience. He's a player who's willing to challenge the status quo while maintaining a grounded perspective. He’s young, but he’s ready. What do you think of Freddy Douglas's chances in the Six Nations? Does Scotland's development pathway adequately prepare young players for the professional game? Share your thoughts in the comments below!