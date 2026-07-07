Freddie Kraft Questions NASCAR's Late Call at Daytona 500: Kyle Busch's Baffling Move Explained (2026)

The recent Daytona 500 controversy has sparked a heated debate among NASCAR fans and experts alike. Freddie Kraft, a prominent voice in the racing community, has raised some intriguing questions about the race's final moments.

In an insightful podcast appearance, Kraft, the spotter for Bubba Wallace, expressed his doubts about NASCAR's decision not to wave the yellow flag during the last lap. He believes that the multi-car wreck, which occurred during the final stretch of the race, warranted a caution flag.

"I firmly believe a yellow flag should've been thrown on that last lap," Kraft asserted. "If you watch Kyle Busch's in-car footage, you'll see a peculiar decision he made with just two laps to go. It's a move that raises eyebrows."

Kraft further elaborated on his concerns, emphasizing the potential risks involved. "The wreck happened right at the front of the pack, and it quickly escalated, involving cars from 10th place back. Asking drivers to navigate through an accident scene at full speed during the Daytona 500 is simply not safe. I fail to comprehend how that decision was made."

The late wreck not only impacted the race's outcome but also led to a controversial win for Tyler Reddick. During the push for the lead, Reddick's teammate, Riley Herbst, made a last-minute block on Brad Keselowski, resulting in multiple cars getting caught up in the incident as they crossed the finish line.

"Looking back, I wonder if I should've made a different move," Chase Elliott, who had the lead before getting caught in the second wreck, reflected. "If I had blocked the 45, we might've crashed. It's all about choosing your battles wisely."

This incident has sparked a lively discussion among fans and experts. Should NASCAR have intervened earlier? Was Kyle Busch's decision justified? These questions and more are sure to keep the racing community engaged and divided. What's your take on this controversial call? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!