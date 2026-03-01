Fraser McReight Named Queensland Reds Captain: 'Follow into the Fire' Leadership (2026)

A New Captain Steps Up: The Reds' Bold Choice

In a bold move, the Queensland Reds have appointed Fraser McReight as their new captain, a decision that has gained support from the team's enforcer, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. As the Super Rugby Pacific season looms, the Reds are gearing up with a trial match against the NSW Waratahs, adding fuel to the fire of anticipation.

But here's where it gets controversial... McReight, a Wallabies flanker, takes over from co-captains Tate McDermott and Liam Wright, with Wright no longer part of the Queensland squad. Salakaia-Loto believes McReight is the perfect leader, emphasizing his leadership by example. "He leads with his actions and presents himself as someone you'd willingly follow into any battle," Salakaia-Loto said.

And this is the part most people miss... While McReight steps into the captain's role, McDermott, the halfback, continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and won't feature in Saturday's trial. Instead, fellow Wallaby Kalani Thomas will don the No.9 jersey, partnered by another Wallaby, Carter Gordon.

Salakaia-Loto sees the trial against the Waratahs as the ideal preparation for the 2026 campaign. "Playing against our old rivals is always good, and it's the perfect way to gear up for the season," he added.

So, what do you think? Is McReight the right choice for captain? Will the Reds' new leadership dynamic pay off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions and predictions for the upcoming season.

