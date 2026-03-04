Frank Lampard's Coventry City Lineup vs Sheffield United | Championship Match Preview (2026)

Frank Lampard has announced his Coventry City lineup, ready to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Sky Blues' manager has made a strategic decision to keep the starting eleven unchanged, aiming for a third consecutive Championship victory. This decision comes after a single squad adjustment, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden returning to the bench, replacing centre-half Luke Woolfenden. The team's structure remains consistent, with Carl Rushworth in goal, and a back four featuring Bobby Thomas and Joel Latibeaudiere, supported by Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva. Frank Onyeka and Matt Grimes form the midfield duo, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ephron Mason-Clark on the wings. Jack Rudoni takes on the number ten role, with Haji Wright leading the attack. Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante offer additional striking options from the bench, while Romain Esse provides an alternative winger. Loan player Min-Hyeok Yang is notably absent from the squad. Coventry City's starting eleven: Carl Rushworth; Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jay Dasilva; Frank Onyeka, Matt Grimes; Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark; Haji Wright. Subs: Ben Wilson (GK), Liam Kitching, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jake Bidwell, Josh Eccles, Victor Torp, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Romain Esse, Ellis Simms. CoventryLive's football desk is committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of Coventry City, including match updates, press conferences, and transfer news. Follow our dedicated reporter, Andy Turner, on X for real-time updates and insights. Stay tuned for daily newsletters and WhatsApp updates to keep up with the latest Coventry City news and developments.

