The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to be a thrilling event, but it's not without its setbacks. One of the most anticipated players, Francisco Lindor, will not be suiting up for Puerto Rico due to insurance issues. This news comes as a surprise to many, as Lindor has been a key player for the team in the past, helping them reach the 2017 final and contributing significantly in the 2023 tournament. But here's where it gets controversial... Lindor's absence is just the tip of the iceberg for Puerto Rico's roster, which is already facing challenges without the star third baseman Carlos Correa. The team is now left to navigate the tournament without two of its most prominent players. Lindor, a 32-year-old New York Mets star, underwent elbow surgery earlier this offseason, and while he will participate in spring training, he is ineligible to play in the WBC due to insurance constraints. This is a tough blow for the team, but it's a reminder that even the best-laid plans can be disrupted. So, what does this mean for Puerto Rico's chances in the tournament? Will they be able to overcome these challenges and still make a run for the title? Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure: the 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to be an exciting event, and we can't wait to see how it unfolds.
Francisco Lindor Out of 2026 WBC: Insurance Issues Sideline Puerto Rico Captain (2026)
