Francine Beppu: Remembering The Real L Word Star at 43 | RIP Francine Beppu (2026)

The Real L Word Star Francine Beppu Dead at 43: A Tributes and Privacy Request

Published February 23, 2026 4:46 PM PST

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Francine Beppu, a beloved cast member of Showtime's reality series 'The Real L Word,' has passed away at the age of 43. A family spokesperson shared the tragic news with TMZ, revealing that she died on February 17 at her home in Honolulu. The cause of death remains undisclosed at this time.

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In a heartfelt statement, the family expressed their profound gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. They stated, 'We are deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine.' The family kindly requests privacy and time to grieve, and they will announce plans for a celebration of life when they are ready.

Francine's passing has left a void in the LGBTQ+ community, as she was a prominent figure on 'The Real L Word,' which showcased the lives and relationships of LGBTQ+ women in Los Angeles. Her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and fellow cast members.

As the community mourns the loss of a talented and beloved individual, they also reflect on the impact of 'The Real L Word' in bringing LGBTQ+ stories to the forefront. Francine's legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with those who knew her and those who followed the show.

RIP Francine Beppu. Your memory will forever be cherished.

Francine Beppu: Remembering The Real L Word Star at 43 | RIP Francine Beppu (2026)

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