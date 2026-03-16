Frances Valentine x J.McLaughlin: A Colorful Shoe Collaboration | 10th Anniversary Celebration (2026)

Frances Valentine and J.McLaughlin are joining forces to mark a decade of fashion and friendship! But this collaboration isn't just about celebrating an anniversary; it's about making a statement with a spring shoe collection that's as unique as their bond. And here's the twist: it's launching on a day that's all about love.

Frances Valentine, a brand with a rich history, is commemorating its 10th anniversary by introducing a special shoe collection in partnership with J.McLaughlin, a brand known for its timeless style. The launch date? February 17, just a few days after Valentine's Day, adding a playful touch to the celebration.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the collection comprises 10 distinct styles, each representing a year of Frances Valentine's journey. These shoes are not just about fashion; they tell a story of friendship and creativity. Crafted from materials like raffia, leather, and suede, the collection embodies the brands' shared love for color, joy, and festive flair.

Founded by best friends Elyce Arons and the iconic Kate Spade, Frances Valentine has always been about fashion with a personal touch. Arons, the brand's CEO, expressed her excitement about this collaboration, emphasizing the rarity of business partnerships rooted in genuine friendship. She believes that this connection is what makes the collection so special.

J.McLaughlin, established by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, is known for its enduring style and is taking a fresh approach to shoes through this collaboration. The brand's CEO, Greg Unis, highlights the importance of genuine connection and shared values in collaborations, and he couldn't be happier with the outcome. The collection includes statement pieces, a departure from J.McLaughlin's typical focus on wardrobe staples.

Now, for the shoes: The Venus Heel and Betty Raffia Heel are exclusive to jmclaughlin.com and select retail stores. The Venus Heel, with its green beaded palm tree, pays homage to J.McLaughlin's iconic 'Zebra Story' print. Meanwhile, the Betty Raffia Heel combines casual raffia with elegant gold accents. The Reese Suede Slingback is a versatile piece, transitioning seamlessly from day to night, and the Taylor Buckle Heel blends classic textures with contemporary colors.

This collection is a celebration of style, friendship, and the power of collaboration. With prices ranging from $298 to $498, it's an investment in quality and a unique fashion narrative.

And this is the part most people miss: collaborations like these aren't just about selling products; they're about telling stories and creating emotional connections. So, what do you think? Are these shoes a perfect blend of style and sentiment, or is it just another fashion collaboration? Share your thoughts in the comments below!