France vs Ireland Six Nations 2026: Dupont & Jalibert Link-up, Les Bleus Starting XV (2026)

The Six Nations rugby tournament is about to kick off with a bang! France, the reigning champions, are gearing up for their title defence, and the team selection has everyone talking.

A dynamic duo confirmed: The French squad has confirmed the highly anticipated partnership of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert in the half-back positions. With Romain Ntamack on the sidelines, this exciting combination is set to ignite the French attack. But here's where it gets controversial—is this a risky move, or a masterstroke by head coach Fabien Galthie?

New faces, big responsibilities: Theo Attissogbe will make his mark on the right wing, replacing the experienced Damian Penaud. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, donning the number 11 jersey, will also be one to watch. The reliable Thomas Ramos remains at full-back, accompanied by Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere in the midfield.

A formidable forward pack: The French forwards are a force to be reckoned with. Anthony Jelonch at number eight, flanked by Oscar Jegou and Francois Cros, forms a powerful back row. Charles Ollivon and Mickael Guillard lock down the second row, while Dorian Aldegheri steps up as tighthead prop in Uini Atonio's absence. Jean-Baptiste Gros and Julien Marchand complete the front row.

Ireland's injury woes: Meanwhile, Ireland's squad has been decimated by injuries, particularly in the front row. With three inexperienced props in the 23, and the absence of James Lowe, can they withstand the French onslaught?

Les Bleus' bench strength: France's bench options are equally impressive. Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, and Regis Montagne provide cover for the front row, while Hugo Auradou, Emmanuel Meafou, and Lenni Nouchi offer impact in the back five. Baptiste Serin and Kalvin Gourgues, the promising Toulouse centre, are ready to make their mark off the bench.

A title defence in the making? As France prepares to face Ireland, the odds seem stacked in their favor. With a strong starting XV and impactful reserves, Les Bleus are the hot favorites. But will Ireland's boss, Andy Farrell, have a trick up his sleeve to counter the French might?

The stage is set for an epic encounter. Will France's calculated gamble pay off, or will Ireland defy the odds? Tune in on February 5th at the Stade de France to find out! And don't forget to share your predictions in the comments—who do you think will reign supreme in this Six Nations clash?