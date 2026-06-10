France Six Nations Squad: Why Damian Penaud May Be Dropped (2026)

France’s Six Nations Squad Shake-Up: Why Damian Penaud’s Omission is the Talk of the Town

Fabien Galthié’s tenure as France’s head coach is starting to feel like a high-stakes drama series, where even the most established stars aren’t safe from the chopping block. Just when you think you’ve figured out the cast, someone unexpected gets written out of the script. Gaël Fickou, a veteran with nearly a century of caps? Grégory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont’s trusted sidekick? Or Damian Penaud, just months after becoming France’s all-time leading try-scorer? But here’s where it gets controversial: reports suggest all three are on the verge of being axed from the 42-man Six Nations squad. And this is the part most people miss—Penaud’s potential exclusion isn’t just surprising; it’s downright baffling.

Galthié has never been one to shy away from bold decisions. Remember when he dropped Alldritt for the Springboks match last autumn, only to hand him the captaincy for the next two games? Or when Fickou stepped up as skipper in Alldritt’s absence? These moves feel like a Chekhov’s gun moment—a hint that no one is untouchable. Yet, Penaud’s case is particularly puzzling. Despite being France’s record try-scorer, his spot seems far from secure.

The Rise and Fall of a Try-Scoring Machine

Damian Penaud’s stats speak for themselves. In the two games leading up to France’s narrow 26-25 loss to England in last year’s Six Nations, he had scored nine tries for his club. He ended the season with a brace in the Champions Cup final win over Northampton Saints, capping off a staggering 27 tries in 26 matches. Add that to his 28 tries in 31 games the previous season, and you’ve got a player who’s been nothing short of prolific. Yet, after surpassing Serge Blanco’s long-standing national record of 38 tries with two against South Africa in November, Penaud’s output has dipped slightly—eight tries in 16 games this season, which, let’s be honest, is still impressive for most wings.

But here’s the kicker: Penaud’s defensive lapses have become a sticking point. Take Henry Pollock’s chip-and-chase try against Bordeaux earlier this month—a moment that highlighted Penaud’s vulnerabilities in defense. Even in Bordeaux’s Champions Cup win against Northampton, Penaud seemed to shy away from scoring opportunities, opting to pass infield instead of crossing the line himself. Is this a sign of selflessness, or a lack of killer instinct? And this is the part most people miss: while Penaud’s attacking genius is undeniable, his defensive shortcomings and laid-back attitude might be costing him his place.

Former club-mate Nans Ducuing summed it up perfectly in an interview with Le Parisien: ‘He’s playing chess on his phone before matches, Birkenstocks on his feet. He doesn’t care about tactics, but when he steps on the pitch, he transcends himself. He’s a genius.’ But here’s where it gets controversial: is Penaud’s relaxed demeanor a strength or a liability? Does his ability to ‘transcend’ on the field outweigh his lack of focus off it?

The Next Generation Knocks

While Penaud’s star may be dimming, others are rising fast. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, just 22, has already scored 20 tries in 22 international appearances and is halfway to Penaud’s record. Then there’s Théo Attissogbe, a 21-year-old prodigy who’s back after a four-month injury layoff and already making waves. And this is the part most people miss: France’s talent pool is so deep that even a record-breaking try-scorer like Penaud could find himself on the sidelines.

The Bigger Picture: France’s Squad Evolution

Penaud’s potential exclusion isn’t happening in a vacuum. Gaël Fickou, despite his experience, is facing competition from younger talents like Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortère. Even Antoine Dupont’s deputies at scrum-half—Maxime Lucu, Nolann Le Garrec, and Baptiste Jauneau—are injured, paving the way for Baptiste Serin’s return. Up front, Mickaël Guillard and François Cros are making strong cases for inclusion, while Australia-born players like Tom Staniforth and Malachi Hawkes are knocking on the door thanks to residency rules.

The Million-Dollar Question

Is Damian Penaud’s omission justified, or is Galthié making a mistake by sidelining one of the world’s most lethal finishers? Here’s where it gets controversial: Should a player’s defensive weaknesses outweigh their attacking brilliance? And with young talents like Bielle-Biarrey and Attissogbe breathing down his neck, is Penaud’s time in the spotlight coming to an end? Let us know what you think in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to divide opinions.