France's Descent: From EU Leader to 'Third-World' Status?

Once a powerhouse of the European Union, France now finds itself in a precarious position, facing a decline that has sparked concern and debate. The country's economic fortunes have taken a turn for the worse, leaving many questioning its future trajectory.

The Changing Landscape of Wealth

In the past, France stood tall among the EU's wealthiest nations, looking down on its southern neighbors like Cyprus and Italy, and considering Germany as its economic equal. However, recent figures paint a different picture. For three consecutive years, France's national wealth per capita has been below the EU average, and even lower than Cyprus, according to Eurostat data. This downward trend is concerning, especially as France lags behind northern European countries and is being caught up by eastern European nations.

Economic Indicators and Challenges

The situation is further exacerbated by France's GDP per capita ranking, which is significantly lower than the European average. According to Eurostat, Germany, the bloc's largest economy, ranks 116th, the UK 99th, and France 98th, with a GDP per capita of 100. This data highlights the economic challenges France faces, especially as the EU as a whole lags behind the US in economic clout.

A Country in Transition

The French government's 2026 budget, approved by parliament, has been met with criticism. Critics argue that it repeats past mistakes, combining high taxes, increased public expenditure, and rising debt. This approach, they claim, is responsible for France's recent economic struggles. Law professor Frédéric Douet highlights the inefficiency of such policies, suggesting that tax increases alone won't resolve the country's issues.

Political Turmoil and Uncertainty

The political landscape in France is far from stable. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's appointment and subsequent resignation within a month showcase the turmoil. The government's limited room for maneuver is further constrained by the upcoming presidential election, leaving little room for significant economic reform.

Demographic Concerns

France's demographic challenges are also a cause for concern. With a declining birthrate and more deaths than births for the first time since World War II, the country's population growth relies solely on immigration. This trend raises questions about France's long-term sustainability and economic resilience.

Public Perception and Outlook

The outlook for France is grim, and public sentiment reflects this. Regional daily Le Télégramme in Brittany acknowledges the country's difficulties and calls for courage to overcome them. However, the political class's response remains uncertain, leaving France's future in a state of flux.