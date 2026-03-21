France Rugby Team Announcement: Fabien Galthie's Lineup for Wales Test (2026)

In a bold move, France's head coach Fabien Galthie has shaken up the team for their upcoming clash with Wales, introducing two debutants and making five changes overall. But is this a sign of strength or a cause for concern?

Galthie's latest lineup sees centre duo Émilien Gailleton and Fabien Brau-Boirie stepping in for the injured Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortère. This adjustment to the starting XV maintains the team's momentum after their impressive 36-14 victory over Ireland in the first round.

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The backline remains consistent, with Thomas Ramos at full-back, Théo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey in the back-three, and Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Dupont continuing their dynamic partnership in the halves. However, the inclusion of two debutants, Brau-Boirie and Noah Nene, raises questions about the team's stability.

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And here's where it gets intriguing: Galthie has also kept the pack unchanged, with Anthony Jelonch, Oscar Jegou, and François Cros forming a formidable back-row. But will this consistency pay off, or is it a missed opportunity to adapt to the opposition?

As France prepares to face Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, February 15, 2026, the rugby world is left wondering: is this a calculated risk or a potential downfall? The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the referee James Doleman and his team overseeing the action.

What do you think about Galthie's strategy? Is it a masterstroke or a gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a lively discussion on the art of team selection!

France Rugby Team Announcement: Fabien Galthie's Lineup for Wales Test (2026)

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