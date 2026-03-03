Fracture Prevention for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People (2026)

Fracture prevention for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people: a new perspective on bone health

A groundbreaking study from the National Centre for Healthy Ageing's Living Labs Research Program has shed light on the unique perspectives and beliefs surrounding bone health among Indigenous adults in Victoria. Led by Associate Professor Ayse Zengin from Monash University, the research aims to inform future policy and prevention programs, addressing a critical gap in healthcare.

Despite a higher rate of fragility fractures from low-impact injuries among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, bone health remains a relatively unexplored health issue. The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, highlights the importance of increasing bone health awareness through community education programs tailored to Indigenous needs.

The research team, including Yorta Yorta man Dr. Troy Walker and Associate Professor Zengin, employed an Indigenous research framework to gather insights from 82 Indigenous participants aged over 35 across metropolitan and country Victoria. This approach, based on the concepts of Ways of Knowing, Ways of Being, and Ways of Doing, revealed valuable knowledge about osteoporosis, other bone-related conditions, and preferred educational methods.

One of the key findings was the participants' strong connection to ancestral remedies and bush medicines, indicating a preference for traditional Indigenous practices over Western medical conventions. This connection to Country was a recurring theme, emphasizing the importance of cultural safety in healthcare.

However, the study also uncovered challenges, such as a lack of time with GPs to discuss bone health, barriers to exercise, and a need for community-led education to foster engagement and a sense of belonging. Despite these obstacles, the participants unanimously agreed on the importance of allied health services in bone, muscle, and lifestyle management.

The research team concluded that chronic diseases are significantly impacting the bone health of Indigenous people, requiring more attention, increased financial support, and dedicated research. They further recommended integrating traditional Indigenous knowledge with current health evidence to create more effective prevention programs, ensuring cultural sensitivity and community engagement.