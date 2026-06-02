FPL Wildcard Strategy for Double Gameweek 33: Maximize Points with The Scout's 15-Man Squad (2026)

As the Premier League season hurtles towards its climax, the strategic minds of Fantasy Football managers are working overtime. The upcoming Double Gameweek 33 (DGW33) presents a golden opportunity, particularly for those who have held onto their Wildcard chip. This isn't just about picking players who happen to have two fixtures; it's about crafting a squad that not only maximizes points in this crucial week but also sets you up for the final, high-stakes rounds of the season.

The Wildcard Gambit: A Calculated Risk

Personally, I think the decision to Wildcard in DGW33, specifically to then deploy a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 34 (BGW34), is a masterstroke for many. What makes this strategy so compelling is its dual purpose: immediate point-scoring potential and long-term squad optimization. By loading up on teams with two games in DGW33, you're essentially doubling your chances of returns. Then, by using the Free Hit in BGW34, you bypass the barren gameweek for those teams, ensuring you don't have dead weight in your squad. This frees you up to then build a strong team for the final four fixtures, where every point can make or break your season. It’s a calculated risk, but one that, in my opinion, offers significant rewards.

Chasing the Double: Who to Target?

The spotlight for DGW33 falls squarely on AFC Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United, and Manchester City. These are the clubs blessed with two fixtures, and naturally, they become the focal points for Wildcard squads. From my perspective, Manchester City's Erling Haaland is almost a mandatory inclusion. His form, coupled with City’s relentless pursuit of the title, makes him a prime candidate for significant hauls. What's interesting is the potential for a triple-up on City, which, while aggressive, could be a game-changer if Pep Guardiola's men hit their stride.

Chelsea, too, presents intriguing options. While their season has been inconsistent, the sheer volume of fixtures in DGW33 means their players can't be ignored. However, one thing that immediately stands out is the potential for rotation, especially given their European commitments. This is why focusing on more secure starters, like a goalkeeper, might be a safer bet than heavily investing in their often-unpredictable attacking options. It’s a delicate balance between potential upside and the risk of players being benched.

Leeds and Brighton: A Tale of Two Teams

When I look at Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion, I see a fantastic opportunity to combine DGW33 success with a favourable run-in. Leeds, fighting for survival, are unlikely to rest their key players, making them a reliable source of points. Their fixture list in the final four gameweeks, according to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings, is particularly kind. This suggests that players acquired now could offer value not just in DGW33 but well beyond. What many people don't realize is how crucial these 'relegation battlers' can be in Fantasy Football; their desperation often translates into consistent effort and, consequently, points.

Brighton, on the other hand, offer a different kind of appeal. Their European journey might lead to some rotation, but their underlying quality and favorable fixtures in the latter stages of the season are undeniable. The prospect of a kind home fixture against Wolves in Gameweek 36, for example, is something that immediately catches my eye. It’s a detail that could be leveraged, especially if you’re considering a Bench Boost chip for that particular gameweek.

Value Finds and Sticking with the Stars

Beyond the big names, there are always value picks that can make a significant difference. Bournemouth's James Hill and Marcus Tavernier represent excellent budget-friendly options who are delivering consistent performances. These are the kinds of players that, in my opinion, separate good Wildcard squads from great ones. They allow you to afford the premium assets while still contributing solid points.

Then there are the players you simply keep, regardless of double or blank gameweeks. Arsenal's Gabriel and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes fall into this category for me. Their individual quality and the relatively straightforward schedules they face in the run-in make them essential holds. What this really suggests is that while chasing doubles is important, neglecting consistently performing, high-quality players is a mistake. Their reliable point-scoring ability is invaluable as the season reaches its critical juncture.

Ultimately, the Wildcard in DGW33 is more than just a chip; it's a statement of intent. It's about playing the game with foresight, understanding the ebb and flow of fixtures, and making bold decisions that can lead to glory. What will your strategy be?