FPL Injury Updates: Wirtz, Ekitike Haul & Liverpool's Set-Piece Surge! (2026)

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, brace yourselves—injuries and set-piece strategies are shaking up the game in ways you might not expect. But here’s where it gets controversial: could Liverpool’s set-piece transformation be more than just luck? Let’s dive into the latest updates, starting with the Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) injury saga.

One of Saturday’s 3pm clashes saw Liverpool dismantle West Ham United 5-2, but the absence of Wirtz was felt. And this is the part most people miss: his injury timeline might extend beyond Gameweek 29. Arne Slot’s update was cautiously optimistic yet vague: ‘Tuesday will probably be too early, and the week after will be tight… things can develop positively or negatively.’ In his absence, Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) rotated as the ‘10,’ though Szoboszlai’s impact was minimal—just one penalty box touch and no shots. Both midfielders’ returns came from set pieces, sparking a bigger question.

Are Liverpool the new set-piece kings? After struggling in the first half of the season, the Reds have scored nine set-piece goals in six Gameweeks—a stark contrast to their earlier woes. Three of Saturday’s five goals came from dead-ball situations, with Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m), and Mac Allister all finding the net. Van Dijk’s third consecutive attacking return now places him third among FPL defenders. But here’s the kicker: this turnaround coincides with the departure of Aaron Briggs and the rise of set-piece analyst Lewis Mahoney. Is it coaching genius, or just variance? Arne Slot leans toward the latter, noting, ‘Things go back to normal… maybe one or two small details have changed.’ What do you think—is this a sustainable shift, or just a lucky streak?

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Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) dominated set-piece delivery with six corners and nine crosses, yet walked away empty-handed. Ekitike, on the other hand, finally converted his underlying stats into a 15-point haul, thanks to deflections on his goal and assist. His early substitution all but confirms his midweek start—a relief for managers amid Liverpool’s injury crisis.

Speaking of returns, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) made his injury comeback with a cameo, forcing an own-goal for Liverpool’s fifth. His fitness could reduce Szoboszlai’s need to fill in at right-back, a win for the Hungarian’s attacking prospects.

West Ham’s silver linings: Despite the scoreline, the Hammers showed promise. Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), and Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) all threatened before Soucek and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) scored. Crysencio Summerville (£5.7m) was electric on the left, while Bowen’s assist and DefCon points offered consolation. But here’s the debate: Did Liverpool’s three deflected goals flatter the result, or was it just their day? Let us know in the comments—is this a blip, or a trend?

With Gameweek 29 on the horizon, managers face tough decisions. Will Ekitike’s form continue? Can Liverpool’s set-piece success be trusted? And is Frimpong’s return a game-changer? One thing’s certain: this FPL season is far from predictable. What’s your take—are you backing Liverpool’s set-piece revival, or is it too good to be true?