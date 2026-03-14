FPL GW29: Goals Imminent Picks & Captaincy Tips (SEO YouTube Strategy) (2026)

Get ready for some exciting FPL action as we dive into Gameweek 29! Today, we're exploring the players who are 'due' for a goal or assist, and trust me, it's an intriguing journey.

Unleashing the Goal-Scoring Potential

In the world of Fantasy Premier League, identifying underperforming players who are on the brink of a breakthrough is an art. We're here to uncover those hidden gems and give you an edge over your rivals.

But here's where it gets controversial... are these players truly unlucky, or is it a matter of skill? Let's find out!

Last Week's Triumphs

Before we dive in, let's celebrate some successes from Gameweek 28. Our attention turns to Igor Thiago, who, according to TopMarx's Lucky Finishers table, was due for a goal. And he delivered! Thiago's left-footed strike at Burnley was a testament to his skill and determination.

Additionally, James Garner and Dominik Szoboszlai, the creative duo from Merseyside, set up goals, solidifying their place on the 'Assists Imminent' table.

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Goals Imminent: The Players to Watch

Our first table showcases players who have taken at least nine shots in their last four matches but have scored no more than one goal. These players are on the verge of a goal-scoring spree, and we're here to uncover their potential.

The Controversial Interpretation

Now, here's a thought-provoking question: Are these players truly unlucky, or is it a matter of their own skill set? Could it be that some players are consistently missing opportunities, while others are simply waiting for the right moment to strike?

What do you think? Is it a matter of luck or skill? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!