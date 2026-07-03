FPL Gameweek 26 Preview: Trossard Injury Update, Gyokeres' Rise, and More (2026)

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, brace yourselves—the Double Gameweek 26 is almost here, and it’s already throwing curveballs our way. But here’s where it gets controversial: Leandro Trossard’s late-game limp has left us all scratching our heads. Was it a minor tweak, or could Arsenal’s midfield dynamo be sidelined for the upcoming fixtures? Mikel Arteta’s post-match silence on the matter only adds fuel to the fire. With no updates expected until after the Gameweek 26 deadline, managers are left in limbo, relying on training footage or whispers from the Sky Sports cameras for clues. And let’s not forget, this isn’t the only injury concern—Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard’s absences continue to loom large.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres is quietly emerging as the wildcard we didn’t see coming. His brace against Sunderland, though reliant on game-state and pinpoint assists from Trossard and Kai Havertz, has FPL managers rethinking their strategies. Six of his eight Premier League goals have come against newly promoted sides, but with a favorable fixture run ahead, could he be the budget-friendly striker we’ve been overlooking? Mikel Arteta’s glowing praise for Gyokeres’ confidence and form certainly adds weight to the argument. But here’s the kicker: if Trossard is out, does Gabriel Martinelli’s potential rise, or will Noni Madueke finally get his chance to shine—despite his underwhelming 60-minute cameos so far?

And this is the part most people miss: Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi’s roles are more nuanced than their price tags suggest. Rice’s DefCon returns ended his four-match blank streak, but it was Zubimendi—the £5.2m bargain—who found the net with a stroke of luck. Fine margins, indeed. Yet, statistically, Zubimendi lags behind Rice in creativity and defensive contributions. So, is he a one-hit wonder, or a hidden gem? The debate is ripe for the comments.

On the defensive front, David Raya and William Saliba’s ‘extras’ on Saturday were as unexpected as they were ironic. Raya, often criticized for his minimal FPL returns, pocketed a bonus point despite a shaky performance, while Saliba’s DefCon points were his first since Gameweek 1. But let’s be real—Arsenal’s defensive solidity remains unmatched, with opposition xG consistently suppressed. The question is, can they keep this up in the Double Gameweek?

Finally, a word on Sunderland: There’s no shame in losing to one of Europe’s top sides, but three straight away defeats with three goals conceded each? That’s a trend. Yet, Regis Le Bris insists this loss was different. With home fixtures ahead, where they’re unbeaten in 2025/26, can the Mackems turn their fortunes around? Or will their defensive frailties continue to haunt them?

Thought-provoking question for you: With Trossard’s injury status unclear, Gyokeres’ rising stock, and Arsenal’s midfield rotation roulette, who’s in your starting XI for Double Gameweek 26? And do you dare bench the in-form Zubimendi? Let’s hear your takes in the comments—this could get heated!