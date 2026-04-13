FPL Gameweek 22 Scout Squad: Top Picks & Budget Gems | Fantasy Premier League Tips (2026)

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, are you ready to shake off that winter break rust and dive back into the action? Because Gameweek 22 is just around the corner, and the pressure to pick the perfect squad is ON!

Our Scout Squad is back to help you navigate the tricky waters of single-Gameweek selections. We're not thinking long-term here; this is all about maximizing your points for this specific Gameweek. Forget about future fixtures, we're laser-focused on the here and now!

More About the Elite Scout Squad

So, who are these FPL gurus, you ask? Let us introduce you to the brains behind the operation: our very own staff writer Marc, the strategic general manager Sam, the insightful deputy editor Tom F, and the meticulous editor Neale. Each of them will be presenting their top player picks for Gameweek 22. They're battling it out to see who can predict the ultimate point-scorers!

Here's how the magic happens:

The players who receive the most votes from our Scout Squad members have a higher chance of making it into our final Scout Picks team. Think of it as a popularity contest, but with serious FPL implications!

But here's the catch: we're operating under a strict budget. The total value of our final XI can't exceed £83.0 million. This means that sometimes, we have to make tough choices and find cheaper alternatives to fit within the budget. It's a delicate balancing act between star power and value for money. This constraint often leads to some surprisingly effective budget players being highlighted. It forces us to dig deeper and find those hidden gems that other managers might overlook.

The Rules of Engagement (and Budget-Friendly Brilliance!)

To ensure a diverse and budget-conscious squad, each of our writers must adhere to the following requirements:

Goalkeeper on a Shoestring: At least one goalkeeper priced under £5.0 million. Finding a reliable shot-stopper on a budget can be a game-changer, freeing up funds for outfield superstars. Think about it: a £4.5m keeper who consistently makes saves is worth their weight in gold.

At least one goalkeeper priced under £5.0 million. Finding a reliable shot-stopper on a budget can be a game-changer, freeing up funds for outfield superstars. Think about it: a £4.5m keeper who consistently makes saves is worth their weight in gold. Defensive Bargain: At least one defender priced under £5.0 million. A solid defender who gets clean sheets and occasional bonus points is essential for a well-rounded team. These players often fly under the radar, but they can be consistent performers.

At least one defender priced under £5.0 million. A solid defender who gets clean sheets and occasional bonus points is essential for a well-rounded team. These players often fly under the radar, but they can be consistent performers. Midfield Maestro on a Budget: At least one midfielder priced under £6.0 million. These are the workhorses of your midfield, providing assists, goals, and valuable points at a reasonable price. This category is all about finding players with high potential but lower ownership.

At least one midfielder priced under £6.0 million. These are the workhorses of your midfield, providing assists, goals, and valuable points at a reasonable price. This category is all about finding players with high potential but lower ownership. Forward Value: At least one forward priced under £7.0 million. A striker who can find the back of the net without breaking the bank is crucial for maximizing your attacking potential. These players might not be the household names, but they can be clinical finishers.

At least one forward priced under £7.0 million. A striker who can find the back of the net without breaking the bank is crucial for maximizing your attacking potential. These players might not be the household names, but they can be clinical finishers. Clubhouse Restrictions: No more than three players from the same club. This rule prevents us from overloading on players from a single team and ensures a balanced representation of talent across the league. This is a key element of risk management; what if that team has an unexpected bad performance?

Scout Squad's Top FPL Player Picks for Gameweek 22

So, without further ado, let's get down to business! Our Scout Squad's picks are coming right up and remember, these are our experts’ opinions, and FPL is a game of chance. Do you agree with their selections? Are there any players they've overlooked? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Who are your must-have players for Gameweek 22? And, perhaps more importantly, which of our Scout Squad rules do you think are the most vital for FPL success? We want to hear from you!