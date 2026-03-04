FPL Double Gameweek 26 Tips: Captain Gabriel & Trust Cole Palmer for Maximum Points! (2026)

Double the Games, Double the Points: FPL Gameweek 26 Strategies Revealed

The FPL landscape heats up with a double gameweek, and Arsenal's fixtures demand attention. But here's the twist: while their real-life form is impressive, their FPL assets are surprisingly limited. So, who do you trust in this Arsenal double-up?

Gabriel, the Defensive Rock, Stands Tall

Look no further than Gabriel. He's the cornerstone of any FPL team this week. His consistency (averaging 7.1 points per match, 4th highest in the game!) and Arsenal's defensive solidity make him a captain's dream. Pair him with another Arsenal defender – David Raya, Jurrien Timber, or William Saliba – for a potentially rewarding defensive double-up.

Declan Rice: The Midfield Maestro

For midfield, Declan Rice is the obvious choice. His all-around game – third highest-scoring midfielder, regular defensive contributions, and attacking threat – makes him a reliable point-scorer.

Risky Business: Chasing Points with Arsenal's Fringe Players

And this is the part most people miss: while Gabriel and Rice are safe bets, other Arsenal players are risky propositions. Martin Zubimendi (5 goals this season, 2 in his last 2) and Viktor Gyokeres (3 goals in 2 games) offer tantalizing potential, but their playing time is far from guaranteed. Are you willing to gamble for those big points?

Beyond Arsenal: Unlocking Value Across the Pitch

Our team of the week, built within a £100m budget (think Free Hit!), diversifies beyond Arsenal.

Crystal Palace Defense: We're backing Palace's defense against struggling Burnley. Daniel Munoz, despite underwhelming stats, is a constant attacking threat, while Chris Richards has been a clean sheet machine, narrowly missing out on maximum points multiple times.

Bruno Fernandes: The Consistent Performer: Fernandes is simply undroppable. 42 points in 5 games since his return from injury speak for themselves.

Ismaila Sarr: The Penalty Specialist: Keep an eye on Sarr. Before his injury, he was a bargain midfielder with the best expected goals per 90 minutes (0.43) in the game. With penalties in his locker and favorable upcoming fixtures, he's a player to watch.

Cole Palmer: The Injury Wildcard: Palmer's hat-trick against Wolves showcased his attacking prowess. Chelsea's upcoming fixtures are mouth-watering, but injury concerns linger. Is he worth the risk?

Erling Haaland: The Ever-Present Threat: Haaland's return to form is undeniable. A home game against Fulham screams goals, but Arsenal's double gameweek steals the captaincy spotlight.

Joao Pedro: On Fire: Pedro's recent form is scorching hot (38 points in 4 games). With Chelsea's schedule, game time isn't a worry.

Matheus Mane: The Budget Enabler: With big names like Fernandes, Palmer, and Haaland, we need a budget option. Mane, with 4 returns in 8 games and involvement in set-pieces, fits the bill perfectly.

Controversial Pick: Burnley's Dubravka?

Our subs bench includes a controversial choice: Burnley's Martin Dubravka. While Burnley's defense is leaky, Dubravka's save potential against Crystal Palace could be a shrewd differential pick. Do you dare to be different?

Your Turn: Who's In, Who's Out?

This FPL gameweek is full of tough decisions. Who are you captaining? Are you taking a punt on Arsenal's fringe players? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!