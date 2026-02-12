FPL Captain Picks: Haaland vs. Fernandes vs. Gabriel - Who Will Reign Supreme in GW24? (2026)

In the thrilling world of Fantasy Premier League, a bold decision awaits managers in Gameweek 24: should they dare to defy the mighty Erling Haaland? With a staggering 72% ownership and a season-long average of 7.5 points per start, Haaland is the undisputed king of FPL. But his recent form has dipped, scoring just once in six gameweeks, leaving managers questioning their faith.

Enter the challengers: Bruno Fernandes and Gabriel, both with the form and fixtures to dethrone the Manchester City star. Gabriel, the Arsenal center-back, has been a revelation, matching Haaland's season-long average while outperforming him in recent weeks with 40 points in his last six matches. Fernandes, the Manchester United talisman, has been even more prolific, averaging 9.0 points per match in the same period, and his team's favorable fixture against Fulham adds to his appeal.

But here's where it gets controversial: while Haaland's ownership and overall performance make him a safe bet, Gabriel's dual threat as a defender and potential goal scorer, coupled with his favorable fixture, could make him an equally compelling choice. And Fernandes, with his team's favorable fixture and impressive goal involvement, might just be the dark horse in this race.

The stats don't lie: Fernandes has created and been involved in a total of nine big chances in the last four gameweeks, matching Brentford's Thiago. Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has also been a creative force, creating twice as many big chances as Haaland in this period. And let's not forget the potential of Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, who has returned from injury with a bang, averaging 7.0 points per match in his last six outings.

So, who deserves the armband? Haaland remains a reliable choice, but Gabriel and Fernandes offer exciting alternatives. Gabriel's all-around contribution and favorable fixture make him a solid pick, while Fernandes' recent form and team's fixture could lead to a points bonanza. And don't count out Munoz, who could be a differential pick with his attacking prowess.

As always, the beauty of FPL lies in the endless debates and differing opinions. Who do you think is the best captain for Gameweek 24? Share your thoughts and strategies in the comments below, and let the FPL community decide!