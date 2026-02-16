Foxy the Gray Fox: From Beloved Local Icon to Bronze Statue in Arroyo Grande (2026)

A beloved fox, known as Foxy, is set to be immortalized in Arroyo Grande, nearly a decade after its untimely demise. This playful gray fox captured the hearts of locals back in 2017, leaving an indelible mark on the community. Its memory will now live on through a unique public art installation, a bronze statue created by wildlife artist Michael Tatom.

Foxy's story is one of joy and controversy. This friendly fox would often visit people's porches, play with local animals, and even roam with the town's famous chickens and roosters. However, its time in Arroyo Grande was cut short when it was trapped and euthanized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services after a complaint about chicken predation. The community's outrage was palpable, with many questioning the decision not to relocate the fox.

But Foxy's spirit lives on. A dedicated group of residents has kept the fox's memory alive through various initiatives, including ribbons, hand-painted rocks, candlelight vigils, and ongoing fundraising efforts. Their hard work has finally paid off, and a permanent memorial is on the horizon.

During a recent City Council meeting, the council approved the installation of a "lifesize" bronze sculpture, measuring approximately 13 by 9 by 12 inches. The statue will be placed in a tree planter in Centennial Park, serving as a reminder of Foxy's impact on the community.

"The Foxy bronze will symbolize our community's spirit, our pride, and our love for the city and the wildlife that surrounds us," said volunteer Vivian Krug Cotton. "It will educate and inspire us to live harmoniously with our ecosystem."

The statue is estimated to cost around $6,500, with any remaining funds from the $9,000 raised going towards future educational projects along the creek in Centennial Park. However, the council's decision was not without its controversies and concerns.

Some council members expressed worries about the statue's location, size, and potential vulnerability to theft. Councilmember Kate Secrest highlighted past issues with vandalism in the area, while Mayor Caren Ray-Russom felt the location lacked proper consideration. Ray-Russom proposed an alternative spot, suggesting the statue be placed alongside the city's historic millstone on the other side of the creek.

In response to theft concerns, city staff proposed securing the statue with a concrete slab underground. This solution raised further concerns about potential damage to the existing tree in the planter. Ray-Russom and Secrest both voiced their worries about the impact on the tree's health.

"I am extremely concerned about the tree's well-being," Ray-Russom stated. "The concrete footing is quite large for such a small area."

Secrest referenced a recent "tragedy of errors" in San Luis Obispo, where a large tree had to be removed due to construction plans. She warned that a similar issue could arise with the Foxy statue's proposed location.

Despite these concerns, the council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve the statue's installation in Centennial Park. Councilmember Jamie Maraviglia believed the location would attract attention and be a hit with children passing through the Village.

As the community eagerly awaits the statue's arrival, the story of Foxy continues to spark conversations and debates. It serves as a reminder of the power of community spirit and the importance of finding harmony with the wildlife that shares our spaces. What do you think about this unique memorial? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!