Foxtel's EXPO Channel Shutting Down: What's Next? (2026)

Foxtel's Decision to Close EXPO Channel: A Shift in Television Shopping

The television landscape is ever-evolving, and Foxtel's recent announcement marks a significant change in the shopping channel scene. On March 10, 2026, Foxtel will bid farewell to the EXPO channel, a shopping channel that has been a part of the Australian TV experience since 2002. This closure is not just a loss for Foxtel subscribers, but also for those who appreciate the unique programming it offered.

EXPO, owned by Direct Group Pty Ltd, has been a familiar face on Optus TV, showcasing a range of products from PowerXL Grill Airfryer Combo to Horsepower Giddy Up and Beachwaver Hair Styler. However, its presence on Foxtel will soon come to an end, making way for a new channel, TVSN +2, also under Direct Group's ownership.

This transition is not without historical context. EXPO's journey began on Optus TV, but it has also made appearances on free-to-air television. Notably, it was available on Channel 49 in Sydney as part of the Digital 44 Datacast trial, and Prime (now Seven Regional in NSW/Victoria and the Gold Coast) once simulcasted EXPO overnight in the late 2000s after their switch from TVSN.

The closure of EXPO raises questions about the future of shopping channels and Foxtel's programming strategy. As the industry adapts to changing viewer preferences and the rise of online shopping, such transitions are inevitable. This development serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of television, where channels come and go, leaving a lasting impact on viewers and the industry alike.

The question remains: What will take the place of EXPO on Foxtel, and how will it cater to the preferences of its subscribers? The coming months will reveal whether this closure signifies a broader shift in the television shopping landscape or a temporary adjustment.

Foxtel's EXPO Channel Shutting Down: What's Next? (2026)

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