FOX11 LA Anchors Make NSFW Mistake While Discussing Hit Horror Flick 'Backrooms' (2026)

Let's dive into a light-hearted yet intriguing story that has the internet buzzing. It's a tale of a simple mistake, a bit of embarrassment, and a whole lot of laughter.

The Mistake That Went Viral

Imagine a local news anchor, Bob DeCastro, making a harmless error while discussing a popular horror movie, 'Backrooms'. He mistakenly refers to it as 'Backdoor', a title that, well, let's just say, has a very different connotation. The entertainment anchor, Amanda Salas, quickly picks up on the mistake, and the rest, as they say, is history.

A Light-Hearted Moment

What makes this moment so fascinating is the reaction it sparked. The anchors, despite their best efforts, couldn't help but laugh. It's a reminder that even in the most professional settings, human error can lead to light-hearted moments. DeCastro's attempt to joke about it further, only to be silenced by an embarrassed co-anchor, is a scene that many viewers could relate to. It's a moment of vulnerability and humor that we all experience at some point.

The Power of Social Media

The clip went viral, with commenters having a field day. From playful jabs to light-hearted jokes, the internet community embraced this mistake with open arms. It's a testament to the power of social media to amplify and celebrate these light-hearted moments. The anchors themselves, especially Jennifer Lahmers, embraced the moment, posting the clip on Instagram with a playful caption.

A Movie's Success

Amidst all the laughter, the movie 'Backrooms' is having a successful run. With rave reviews and an impressive box office performance, it's a horror film that's capturing the attention of critics and audiences alike. The film's unique concept, inspired by 4chan and YouTube users, adds to its appeal. It explores the fear of getting trapped in an endless loop of changing rooms, a premise that's both intriguing and terrifying.

A Deeper Look

This incident raises an interesting question: how do these light-hearted moments impact the perception of news anchors and the media industry as a whole? In a world where news can often be heavy and serious, these moments of humor and vulnerability can humanize the anchors and create a deeper connection with the audience. It's a reminder that behind the professional facade, there are real people with their own unique moments.

Conclusion

In a world that often feels heavy, moments like these are a breath of fresh air. They remind us of the power of laughter, the beauty of human connection, and the importance of embracing our vulnerabilities. So, the next time you make a harmless mistake, remember, it might just become a viral moment that brings a smile to someone's face.