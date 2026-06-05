FOX Sports' Top 10 College Football Breakout Stars for 2026: Who to Watch (2026)

The 2026 college football season is shaping up to be a thrilling one, with a host of breakout candidates poised to make their mark. From proven veterans stepping into new roles to blue-chip prospects ready to shine, the stage is set for some exciting performances. Here's a look at 10 players who could be the next big stars in college football.

Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana

Hoover arrives at Indiana with a wealth of experience, having thrown for over 9,600 yards and 71 touchdowns during his time at TCU. The Curt Cignetti program has a knack for maximizing transfer quarterbacks, and Hoover could be the next in line to become a star. If he follows the path of Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza, he could be a game-changer for the Hoosiers.

Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami

Miami lost two elite pass rushers to the NFL Draft, but they've got Damon Wilson II stepping up to fill the void. A former five-star recruit, Wilson broke out at Missouri last season with nine sacks and 54 quarterback pressures. With proven SEC production and tremendous athletic upside, he could be a force to be reckoned with in the ACC.

Andrew Marsh, WR, Michigan

Marsh had a quiet but impressive freshman season, becoming a bright spot in a struggling Michigan passing attack. Entering 2026, he's one of Bryce Underwood's top targets and could benefit from improved quarterback play. A 1,000-yard season is a real possibility for this talented wide receiver.

Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Green is one of the few returning offensive playmakers from LSU's previous regime. He showed major growth late last season and finished third on the team in receiving yards. With size and athleticism, he's an intriguing weapon in Lane Kiffin's offense, and we can expect him to become a key part of the Tigers' passing attack.

Kamari Moulton, RB, Iowa

Moulton has steadily increased his production each season at Iowa, flashing big-play ability and rushing for 878 yards last year. Iowa has a strong track record of developing under-the-radar talent, and Moulton appears to be next in line. A 1,000-yard season could elevate him onto NFL Draft boards.

Aneyas Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame must replace two key running backs, but Williams showed promise in limited action, averaging an eye-popping 9.3 yards per carry. Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has a knack for developing NFL talent, and Williams could be the next Fighting Irish running back to emerge nationally.

Earl Little Jr., DB, Ohio State

Ohio State added Little to replace an All-American safety, and he brings versatility and experience to the Buckeyes' secondary. With a history of playing multiple positions, Little could quickly become a key player in Matt Patricia's defense.

Terrell Anderson, WR, USC

USC is looking to Anderson to provide leadership and production for a young receiving corps after losing several key contributors. If the Trojans reach playoff contention, Anderson will likely play a major role, and his accomplished transfer status makes him a key player to watch.

Chaz Coleman, Edge, Tennessee

Coleman's talent is undeniable, but his status is uncertain due to off-the-field issues. If he returns, he's expected to compete for a starting role under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. His upside could make him one of the SEC's most impactful defenders.

Noah Rogers, WR, Alabama

Rogers took an unconventional path to Alabama, transferring from Ohio State to NC State and developing into a productive receiver. He's now competing for a starting role with the Crimson Tide and could become Alabama's next breakout pass catcher. With his strong play, he's earned a high-profile opportunity that could launch his career to new heights.