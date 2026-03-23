Fox News' Outrageous Advice to Trump: A Late Show Spoof (2026)

In a satirical twist, 'The Late Show' takes a jab at 'Fox & Friends' for their bold counsel to the President. This time, the advice was not about policy but a comical suggestion for Trump's future. But is it all just harmless fun, or does it hint at a deeper issue?

The segment began by referencing a recent incident where Brian Kilmeade, a 'Fox & Friends' host, advised Trump to deploy Tom Homan to Minneapolis, which the President promptly acted upon. Taking this as inspiration, Stephen Colbert's team created a parody segment with Kilmeade seemingly offering more 'guidance'. Through a clever editing job, Kilmeade appeared to suggest that Trump should resign and pursue dance education, and also retire due to a supposed cognitive decline.

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This playful mockery reflects the show's attempt to highlight the influence of media figures on political decisions. And this is where it gets controversial: Is it appropriate for news hosts to offer such direct advice to the President? While some may argue it's a harmless joke, others might view it as a concerning blurring of lines between media and governance.

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What do you think? Are these comedic segments purely entertainment, or do they reveal a more complex relationship between media and politics? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the boundaries of media influence!

Fox News' Outrageous Advice to Trump: A Late Show Spoof (2026)

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